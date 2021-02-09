HDFC ERGO rings in 2021 with the 21reasonswhy campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, has launched the campaign #21ReasonsWhy. While the year 2020 surprised beyond the imagination, the year 2021 is looked upon as the year of hope. When the world is looking at 2021 to be the best, HDFC ERGO reiterates this belief by giving 21 reasons to associate with the brand.



Speaking on the campaign, Mehmood Mansoori, President - shared services and online business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "The year 2020 allowed us to reflect individually and prioritise our lives and that of our loved ones over everything else. While health has emerged as the topmost need in these tough times, it has paved focus on having the right insurance products to protect ourselves and our assets. Focusing on this with our campaign #21ReasonsWhy, we aim to educate consumers about their financial well-being and the importance of security to deal with any unforeseen situations. The campaign will also highlight what consumers should expect from insurers and to consider the right insurance brand by asking questions that matter the most while purchasing one."

The #21ReasonsWhy campaign is a 360-degree campaign across all the brand's communication platforms including social media. Encapsulating the prowess of HDFC ERGO, the campaign paves focus on positioning HDFC ERGO General Insurance as the one-stop-shop for all insurance needs of a customer.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

