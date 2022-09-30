HDFC Life launches Insure India Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers has launched the 'Insure India' campaign that is aimed at educating Indians on the benefits of life insurance as a product category.

Over the last three years, HDFC Life along with its vast network of distribution partners has established life insurance awareness month as an exclusive property to spread awareness about the category. Previous initiatives include 'Start the Talk', 'Get Set Protect' and 'Being Responsible' which primarily aimed to educate consumers about life insurance. These continued efforts across various platforms, by HDFC Life and its partners, have enabled the brand to reach out to millions of individuals across the country.

'Insure India' is the latest addition to this series. The objective of this campaign is to educate Indians about life insurance thereby motivating them to secure their future with this unique financial product that offers the dual benefits of protection and long-term savings.

With insurance penetration at a little over 3 per cent in the country, HDFC Life believes that 'Insure India' will play an important role in enabling individuals to take their first step towards financial freedom.

As part of this campaign, the Company will host chat shows, hold on-ground activities, webinars, etc., thus engaging with consumers both directly as well as indirectly through its wide network of distributors.



The last three years have seen successful participation by both consumers and partners. With the latest campaign 'Insure India', the insurer wants to reach out to more individuals across various sections of the society.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said, "India has a huge protection gap. It is necessary for us to bridge this gap and that is where life insurance comes in. Life insurance is actually the first financial product every individual needs to purchase. It has been our continuous endeavour to create awareness for this product category - we have been doing this through our brand campaigns as well as standalone campaigns for a few years now. Insure India takes this a step further by engaging with consumers both directly and indirectly through our partners via on-ground activities as well as the digital platform. We hope that a large number of individuals would benefit through this initiative."

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. As on June 30, 2022, the Company had 39 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 383 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of our distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

