HDFC Life's latest brand campaign is about enabling loved ones to bounce back from uncertainties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has delivered thoughtful brand campaigns over the years that drive positivity and empower individuals to consider living their lives with financial security that resonates with brand's motto 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo'.

While the world has witnessed unprecedented challenges related to health, mental well-being, employment, and financial stability, one cohort that has seen the downsides due to the restriction caused by the pandemic is the student community. Research suggests that students have been one of the most affected groups. It became necessary for them to adapt to online schooling, avoid social interactions and even stay indoors without stepping out for any sporting activities. The pandemic-induced restrictions have impacted their lives drastically.

With this campaign, HDFC Life has focused on the story of every Indian student during this pandemic from the lens of a graduating school girl. Through various anecdotes and life stories, the girl narrates that while children like her faced difficulties on multiple levels, the support from parents on both financial planning and emotional fronts enabled them to succeed. Graduating in these uncertain times is a testament to their resilience which makes the current batch of students stand out from every other batch.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to showcase that unwavering support from the family and the assurance of life insurance can enable one to bounce back from any challenge.

Click the link to watch the film, www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi1ntQwBJ9Y.

Speaking about the brand campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head - Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life, said, "The last two years have been difficult for everyone. This phase has been especially challenging for students as they have lost out on classroom learning, interpersonal skill-building and some of the best days of their lives.

But the part that stands out is the bigger story about the resilience demonstrated by these students and their families.With this campaign, we aim to drive this realisation and the importance of financial planning through a student's lens, instilling a sense of pride in parents who have ensured that their children overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. Thereby, helping them script a strong bounce back."



Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said, "One of the biggest setbacks of the pandemic was the shutdown of educational institutions. The batch of 2022 is often referred to as the 'COVID batch', having had to complete their studies under lockdown. There is often a question whether these students are at par with the others who completed their school years offline. Our film takes the audiences on an emotional journey of the turmoil that these champions had to go through and the resilience they have shown in the face of the worst adversity humankind has ever seen. They have persevered and bounced back stronger from this challenge."

The brand campaign is available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital and DTH

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life'/'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. As on December 31, 2021, the Company had 39 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 372 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of our partnerships is over 300, comprising traditional partners such as NBFCs, MFIs and SFBs, and including new-ecosystem partners. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

