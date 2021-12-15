HDFC Ltd. and IvyCamp launch 'Finnovation', a corporate innovation program to collaborate with startups on innovations in the lending and finance industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC, India's leading housing finance company, and IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd., have jointly launched the Finnovation program today. Some of the key focus areas for which solutions are sought are Property Assessment for Mortgage Loans and Customer Servicing.

Finnovation is a corporate engagement program that seeks to identify innovative startups with solutions that address key business problems and add strategic value to HDFC's core lending business. The shortlisted startups will pitch to the senior management of HDFC for an opportunity to develop a proof of concept, enter into a strategic alliance and/or receive investment. Further, this will help the startups work together with the industry experts and the HDFC units. Basis the pilot, this will create avenues for future probable business deals. Thus, providing direct access to key decision-makers will help in gaining and building domain expertise.

For HDFC Ltd., such programs provide an opportunity for faster technology development and business models for relevant problems, futuristic customer and stakeholder requirements. In other words, this will give a competitive edge in the market.

The call for applications will be open until January 26, 2022. The program is now live at ivycamp.in/finnovation.

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd. said, "We have always believed in technology's integral role in transforming our business functions to ensure frictionless service for our customers and other stakeholders. Today, over 89 per cent of new home loan applications of HDFC are received through digital channels. The pandemic has demonstrated that it is imperative that companies have to keep technology at the heart of their growth strategies. It's our firm belief that Finnovation will play a pivotal role in bringing future-ready solutions to our lending ecosystem and accentuate efficiency, customer service and cost advantages."

IvyCamp leverages the global alumni network to power India's startup ecosystem. Engagement Platform has more than 3000 startups, 500 mentors, and 30 accelerators, with whom we engage to support the unique needs of entrepreneurs, drive a constant flow of dynamic ideas, leading to true change and lasting impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Anju Gupta, Co-founder, and President, IvyCamp said, "We have been working closely with the HDFC Group companies in the past and now we are very happy to announce the launch of Finnovation. We believe such startup-corporate engagements are core to the innovation process that allows founders to engage with organizations and customers to validate and scale their solutions, while at the same time adding value to the core business of organizations and complementing their core competencies. We leverage our Alumni networks to find and evaluate high-potential entrepreneurs and solutions for such programs."

HDFC Ltd. is India's leading mortgage lender and a well-established financial conglomerate. It has assisted over 88 lakh customers in acquiring their own homes over the last 4 decades through a wide network of 616 offices across India. HDFC Ltd. has offices in London, Dubai, Singapore and service associates in the Middle East to assist non-resident Indians and PIOs.

For more information, please visit www.hdfc.com.

IvyCamp is an initiative of IvyCap Ventures, a Venture Capital Fund management company. IvyCap invests in early to growth-stage entrepreneurs leveraging Global Alumni networks from the IITs, IIMs, and other institutes to support entrepreneurs through a combination of expert interaction, training, funding, corporate engagements, and acceleration.

IvyCamp platform has more than 5,000 alumni as entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors, 50-plus service providers, 10-plus funding in IoT, AR/VR, Big Data, tech start-ups, 25-plus mentoring deals. We leverage the Global Alumni Ecosystems to power our startup engagement platform for entrepreneurs, startups, mentors, investors, funds, governments, institutions, accelerators, incubators, financial institutions. We work with corporate organizations to create engagements (POC's, co-development, acquire, partnerships, strategic investments) with startups to achieve targeted business goals. We leverage our global Alumni network to find and evaluate the right high potential entrepreneurs and solutions. Many of our startups have engaged with our corporate partners through exposure via our programs and startup pitch events.

