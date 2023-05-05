Healing Hospital receives award for the Best Hospital in Chandigarh from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): Tribune Employees Union organized an All-India Media Meet and felicitated Healing Hospital, Chandigarh with the esteemed title of "Best Hospital in Chandigarh." The Chief Guest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed his admiration and congratulated the team for their hard work and dedication towards achieving this milestone.

The Healing Hospital Chandigarh, inaugurated in 2016, is a NABH Accredited Super Specialty Hospital with 100 + beds and over 20 medical services. It caters to a wide range of medical needs, offering services in cardiology, orthopedics & joint replacement, gynecology, pediatrics, intensive care, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and more. With a dedicated team of medical professionals and a commitment to providing quality care and services in a compassionate environment, Healing Hospital is setting a new standard of excellence in patient-focused healthcare.

Healing Hospital is a mission-driven organization committed for providing excellent, personalized, and affordable healthcare services to patients. At Healing Hospital, they focus on staying up-to-date with the latest innovations in healthcare technology and consistently offers the most comprehensive treatments available. Their goal is to ensure that each patient they serve leaves the hospital with utmost satisfaction.



Talking about the award, the team at Healing Hospital is very dedicated. And that is why they are the best healthcare providers in the Tricity. The management team of the Healing Hospital - Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Karanvir Singh Buttar, and Dr Harsimran, received the award from CM Bhagwant Mann. Buttar (Partner - Healing Hospital) has dedicated the award to the talented team of Healing Hospital who have been instrumental in providing outstanding medical care to the people of Chandigarh. "There is no other private hospital in the city that offers such a wide range of services and technology. Our goal is to ensure that all the patients have access to tertiary-level care under one roof!" he adds.

The hospital is in the heart of the city, granting easy access to patients from all over the region. With a team specially trained in patient-centered care, Healing Hospital's environment is comfortable and caring, providing a safe, supportive, and healing environment for individuals and families. The hospital proudly announces that it has provided care to more than 300,000 patients in a short span of 6 years. This impressive feat is further bolstered by the fact that they have successfully performed over 15,000 surgeries as well.

The hospital routinely engages in unique patient education initiatives and has developed a leading healthcare YouTube channel that showcases the informative videos and compassionate care they provide to their patients with more than 5 million views. There are more than 600 videos that help patients understand more about the diseases and their treatments. Team Healing also organizes camps and workshops to educate patients and their families about various health topics. Their goal is to empower patients to take charge of their health and well-being. This makes the hospital the preferred destination for many individuals for unparalleled healthcare.

The hospital had earlier won Best Hospital in Chandigarh at Asia's Biggest Award - Six Sigma Excellence Awards (New Delhi) in 2022 & Times Healthcare Pioneers, in 2021. The current award is another milestone in the unyielding drive to achieve excellence in medical care and patient satisfaction.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

