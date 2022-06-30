HealthMinds and ConformanceX enter strategic communication partnership

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): HealthMinds, a global medical data and content company and ConformanceX, a leading pharma brand launch expert that provides real-time intelligence and insights to help de-risk the brand launch, have announced a partnership where Healthminds will be ConformanceX's trusted content partner and provide its expertise via content communication.

The partnership will leverage ConformanceX's technology platform implemented among its customers along with Healthminds' content abilities to provide a well-rounded and single-window offering to pharmaceutical and medical devices companies to launch their products into the market.

HealthMinds aims to provide the highest quality of content with a perfect amalgamation of innovative analytics, data and medical expertise. As the future of pharma marketing is evolving and new drugs are entering the market space daily, HealthMinds content offerings will streamline the communication in a transparent and regulatory-compliant manner across the ConformanceX platform.





"We are really excited about this strategic partnership, as the healthcare sector is making a paradigm shift in the adoption of digital technologies. Healthminds, through its boutique digital content offerings called MediProwill help in the development of medical content that pharmaceutical and medical technology companies would need to launch their products. We feel that through the ConformanceX brand launch platform, we will be able to provide very targeted content offerings to companies, that will result in lowered content costs and lesser delays in their launch schedules" said Dr Chinmaya P Chigateri, Director and CEO, HealthMinds.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankitash Tulyani, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, ConformanceX said, "It's a synergistic partnership. ConformanceX has its stronghold with Brand launch and Competitive intelligence teams whereas Healthminds cater to Medical and regulatory affairs for pharma companies. Together, both firms can leverage each-others clientele to cross sell and help clients get the right solution they require."

Healthminds Consulting Pvt Ltd is a healthcare company that provides tailored solutions across medical data, scientific content, continuing medical education, publishing technologies and pharmacovigilance for the healthcare industry and academia. It was founded by Dr Chinmaya P Chigateri and Shubhangini C Chigateri. They have offices in Bengaluru, Singapore and Bahrain.

