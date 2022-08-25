Hear the hype? Big Eyes Coin is set to outshine utility project VeChain and raise the bar for meme coins

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/ATK): The versatility of the crypto space and its assets has piqued individuals' interests since the inception of the crypto world roughly a decade ago. Created as an alternative to fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies have evolved to accommodate new innovations such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse, and Virtual Reality (VR).

Alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, several neoteric currencies are also working to be in the spotlight. Even though these two coins (Bitcoin and Ethereum) have succeeded in instigating change in the digital currency community, some limitations have been identified with their networks and platforms. These newer coins are therefore attempting to improve these issues and expand the cryptocurrency reach.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a newly-created meme coin, is on its way to revolutionizing the perception of meme coins. Meme coins came into existence in 2013 with Dogecoin as its pioneer. With Dogecoin at the forefront of the movement, several meme coins were launched to create a lighter approach to cryptocurrency. But, most of these coins were dismissed as jokes, and, as a result, with the introduction of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and a community-driven platform, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to be the change that meme coins desperately need.

VeChain is a coin designed to assist businesses in boosting efficiency in their supply chain. With its application of decentralized finance (DeFi), VeChain has been regarded as one of the best enterprise-oriented blockchain platforms.

What to Know about VeChain (VET)



VeChain started as a private consortium chain in 2015, but it transitioned to a public blockchain in 2017 with the ERC-20 token, VET. It is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency that makes it easier to collect and exchange essential information with retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. With distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, VeChain (VET) hopes to solve major data issues for several global industries ranging from medical to food and beverage. The network uses two tokens - VET and VTHO - to maintain and manage the activities on the blockchain. VeChain (VET) generates VTHO while VTHO is used to pay for GAS costs.

VeChain (VET) Token Price Prediction by the End of 2022

VeChain gets a bullish rating, and according to DigitalCoin Price, VET has the potential to increase to USD 0.095 during the last two months of 2022. Furthermore, if the bullish trend is sustained, it is possible for this token to even experience more increase. As of late August 2022, VeChain (VET) was ranked thirty-third with a total circulating supply of 72,511,146,418 VET coins. But! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the prospect of overtaking VeChain (VET).

Why Should You Purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

With the promise of a community-run network, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to be the next best thing. It is a meme coin designed to transfer wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem and protects the oceans by making sizable donations to specific organizations. Big Eyes Coin has observed that DeFi is a relatively new concept that is yet to be understood by most individuals, and, with its simplified approach, this token hopes to win more souls over to Big Eyes (BIG) and other available currencies.

To remain relevant and prove the skeptics of meme coin wrong, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) created a marketing wallet that will allow its community of users to stay in touch with the latest trends. The cheerful mascot with the adorable eyes has an anime design, which is done intentionally because of the popularity that the Anime industry has amassed. Capitalizing on this will expand the influence and reach of Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The creators also plan to create comic books and produce merchandise for the coin.

To further improve the network, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) strives to create a blockchain ecosystem that will see the hyper-growth through the use of NFTs to ensure that individuals have improved access to events and competitions. With the BIG tokens, users can participate in the NFT events that will be held each season. To make the owned NFTs valuable, Big Eyes hopes to have an NFT collection in the top ten projects. The token has plans to build on the Ethereum blockchain as Ethereum's plan to switch to Proof of Stake (PoS) by September will be highly beneficial to Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes' missions don't end there! Big Eyes is tax-free. This implies that there are no extra deductions on the transactions. Big Eyes platform puts the community first and believes that value should be achieved through the project and not the tax. Furthermore, a dynamic tax system has been put in place to provide users with Marketing Wallet, LP acquisition, Auto Burn functions, etc.

Big Eyes (BIG) Tokenomics





With a total supply of 200 billion BIG tokens in the ecosystem, 70 per cent of these tokens will be sold during the presale. 20 per cent will be reserved for exchanges, and 5 per cent will be put in the marketing wallet. 10 per cent will be allocated to Tax NFTs, and holders are entitled to 5 per cent of the tokens. Another 5 per cent will be visibly held for charity. Again, it is essential to note that there are no tax deductions on all the transactions that will be made on the platform with BIG tokens.

What is on the Big Eyes Roadmap?

There are four identified plans of action that will ensure the efficiency of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The first one, which is labeled as "crouch", will include; Audit of the token, social channels liv, media stunt live, pre-sale live, pre-sale website live, and so on. Leap, which is the second plan, will open the stage for the full website live, first charity donation, verification of all social media channels, influencer campaign, the addition of the first bridge, digital stickers release of the NFT snippets, etc. stage three (Run) will include NFT release, the first NFT exclusive IRL event, campaign, an improved media stunt, the increase of Big Eyes (BIG) token holders to 50,000, the second charity donation, and others. Stage four, which is also identified as the catwalk, will see an increase in donations to charity, the evolution of NFTs, more community events, and more swaps.

How Can You Purchase Big Eyes (BIG) Tokens?

Interested users should ensure that they have a MetaMask wallet installed on their browser. If this is not accessible, they should make use of one of the wallets that are supported by Wallet Connect, one of these is Trust Wallet which can be connected through the in-built browser. It is advised, however, that buyers should purchase the tokens on a desktop browser to avoid hicks.

After this, buyers should click on "connect Wallet" and select the suitable option. If using the mobile wallet apps, "Wallet Connect" should be chosen. With this, there will be three options;

- Buy ETH with a card. Individuals are advised to purchase a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the cost of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) purchase,

- Buy Big Eyes with ETH. With ETH in the users' wallets, it can then be swapped for Big Eyes (BIG). Users should type in the intended amount of BIG tokens they want to purchase and click on "Convert ETH," or

- Buy Big Eyes with USDT. This follows the same process as the one above. The only significant difference is that individuals will click on "Convert USDT."

After the presale has been finalized, users will then be able to claim their Big Eyes (BIG) tokens. Additionally, only 9.7 billion BIG tokens are remaining as more than 100 billion tokens have been sold.

How to Purchase VeChain (VET) Tokens

VeChain (VET) tokens are one of the harder to obtain cryptocurrencies, but interested users can purchase them on Binance and Crypto.com. The first step is to create an account on the chosen exchange platform. After this, users can decide to buy a wallet, and Binance provides the option of a built-in wallet that can hold both VeChain (VET) and VTHO tokens. Afterward, individuals can proceed to purchase the tokens. There are options to either place a "market buy", or a "limit buy". With a "limit buy", the buyer determines the price they are willing to pay, and the order gets filled when the token price reaches their limit price. However, with the "market buy", the buyer will agree to pay the current price, and the order gets filled almost immediately.

Final Thoughts

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has decided to change the perception of meme coins, and it is on its way to achieving this. Driving on the success of the presale, it is no doubt that this coin will attain significant success. With its introduction and simplification of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), it will achieve its goal of introducing more people to the digital currency community. Its addition of NFTs events and competitions will ensure that the ecosystem is more diverse and engaging. However, potential users should conduct more research to ensure that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the right move for them.

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

