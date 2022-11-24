Heart patient unfit for surgery successfully undergoes kidney stone removal at United Hospital Jayanagar Bangalore

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): United Hospital, Jayanagar Bangalore successfully conducted a kidney stone removal procedure for a young lady who had heart disease from birth and developed severe pain in the abdomen a few months ago. This was diagnosed to be due to kidney stones that required removal. The problem was her heart disease which stood in the way of her receiving any type of anesthesia. Cardiologists opined that her heart condition made any anesthesia a risky process. Neither general nor regional anesthesia was possible.

Lead Consultant Urologist and Director of Clinical Excellence at United hospital, Dr. Rajeev Bashetty considered ESWL -a non-invasive process for removing kidney stones. The next hurdle faced was that the stone was too big, more than 2.5 cm, and she needed to have a stent placed in the ureter.

Dr. Sagar Srinivas, Lead Consultant Anesthesiologist then evaluated the problem faced by the patient who needed relief from the pain, possibility of infection, and probable damage to the urinary tract caused by this large stone. He agreed to manage this high-risk case using only IV sedation with careful monitoring of her cardiac status.

Dr. Rajeev Bashetty, Lead Consultant Urologist and Director of Clinical Excellence then performed the procedure of DJ stenting and ESWL. The entire burden of stone fragments was cleared by RIRS; with the patient having stable cardiac status throughout the process.





Dr. Shantkumar Muruda Executive Director of United Hospital, Jayanagar said that in this case there was no margin for any error. The hospital was ready with backup for any complication. Each step necessitated critical attention. The patient is now recovering well.

Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director stated that United Hospital has a well-equipped ICU and dedicated, trained staff to successfully handle such complicated cases.

