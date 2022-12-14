HECS continues to bag major O&M Contracts

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) continued its order-winning spree as it is receives orders worth 55 crores from 4 different repeat customers last month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), Chennai, NLC Thermal Power Limited (NTPL) - Tuticorin, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) - Kudankullam & Rashtriaya Ispat Nigam Limited (VSP), Vizag is the existing clients who have awarded these repeat contracts to HECS.

"These repeat orders from our long-time clients are not only a reflection of the quality of services which HECS provides but also show the confidence & satisfaction our customers have in HECS' as their trusted service provider for their most critical water treatment facilities" Abishek Moses, Director HECS

HECS has been operating the TTP (Tertiary Treatment Plant) at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd for more than 3 years now and has been awarded a new contract for another 3 years. Sewage generated in the City is treated by HECS in the TTP and made fit to be used by the Refinery.



At NTPL, Tuticorin HECS has been running the 22 MLD Desalination plant for a long time now, NTPL has again awarded a new contract to HECS to continue operating the Desalination Plant which is the main source of water for the Power Plant.

The Chennai headquartered HECS is one of India's largest Environmental Management Companies headquartered in Chennai with a presence in Environmental Management Advisory, Analytical testing services, Setting up of Water, Waste Water Treatment, and Zero Liquid Discharge units, and Operations & Maintenance of the same.

The company had bagged 3 different Desalination Plant O&M orders worth more than 50 crores last month in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

For more information, please visit: https://hecs.in/

