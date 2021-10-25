HECS launches new range of path breaking & innovative Compact FRP Packed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)-- Ultima and Ultima+

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS), a pioneer in the field of water and wastewater treatment in India for the last 25 years recently launched its upgraded range of Compact FRP Sewage Treatment Plants -- Ultima and Ultima+.

HECS, a complete Environmental Management company with a PAN India presence has over the last few decades successfully completed over 700 STP projects across India and overseas. With their work, the company has built a reputation in the market for product & technological innovations.

HECS Ultima and Ultima+ STPs are manufactured using Fibre Reinforced Plastics (FRP) at HECS state-of-art manufacturing unit in Chennai. These units are manufactured with the most stringent quality checks to ensure that they are of the highest unmatched quality and have a long-lasting lifetime. These plants are modular based and can be installed in 2 days, which is an Industry first. They are also CPCB / MoEF compliant in terms of treated water quality.



Through its path-breaking innovative design, HECS believes that these products are going to be a game-changer in India for on-site (decentralized) Sewage Treatment. These products have set a new benchmark in terms of quality, performance, operational efficiency and ease of use. It is set to transform this segment and thereby protect the water bodies.

The major highlights of this optimised design include, Plug and Play design with minimal civil work, easy overground and below ground installation - under a car park or a garden, no manpower requirement for operation, up to 80% savings in power consumption and operation cost, and no smell and minimal sound. Furthermore, all products manufactured by HECS meet statutory norms. These modular, plug and play units are ideal for all Industries, residences, commercial buildings and public spaces. The products are available from 2kld - which can suit a villa or also up to 100kld which suffices for an industry with over 2000 employees.

Dr. JR Moses CEO of HECS, said, "These Compact STPs are setting a new benchmark in India in terms of quality, ease of use, operational efficiency and performance. Over the years, we have noted a major shortfall in India in the supply of quality packaged sewage treatment plants in the below 100KLD segment. This segment is generally catered to by innumerable smaller water treatment OEMs and is plagued by design flaws and operational issues which not only causes inconvenience to the owners but also affects the environment. Even International companies who tried entering this segment in India have failed in terms of quality. Through our factory manufactured and pre-tested products, we are certain that these units will be a game-changer in India and effectively address the major grievances which are common in other technologies. Since its launch a few months back, our manufacturing unit in Chennai is operating at full capacity, we also expect to shift to our new facility at the outskirts of Chennai within 12 months which has a manufacturing capacity of 400 units/year. This will be one of the largest and state-of-art Packaged STP Manufacturing Unit in India."

For further details, visit - www.hecspstp.com

