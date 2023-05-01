Heer Kaur all set to be seen in an International film 'Mother Teresa and Me'

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Model, and actress Heer Kaur, a popular face featured in many television brand commercials like Love & Care, JioMart, Ariel, IRA, Reliance Digital etc. is all set to be seen in an international film called Mother Teresa and Me. The film directed by Swiss Indian Filmmaker Kamal Musale has done the rounds of film festivals and has been appreciated for its heart-warming story around love and compassion through the life and works of Saint Mother Teresa, a humanitarian who devoted her life working for the underprivileged and sick people, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Says Heer, "I am thankful to the almighty for giving me this fantastic opportunity to be part of a film on Mother Teresa, so early in my career. The film truly showcases the woman behind the larger than life personality who devoted all her life for helping others."



The young actor who has done several short films, is a female right activist and the brand ambassador for Ranchi Municipal Corporation's (RMC) initiative, Nayi Chetna that works for women empowerment.

Heer was also appreciated for her role as Seher in NCR Days. Mother Teresa and Me is slated to release theatrically on May 5 in India.

