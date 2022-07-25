Heights Events: The market ingenious emerges as a top event mgmt company

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Heights Events is a renowned player in the event management industry founded by Kaifi Bharti and Vinita Sharma in 2008. It was born with the idea to "Observe, Absorb, Connect".

The company has come a long way by executing cutting-edge ideas and out-of-the-box campaigns in a well-planned and dedicated manner. It was founded with a vision to create and carry out event ideas and plans which are sustainable, rational, and creatively innovative. The company believes in identifying the story of the brand and spearheading campaigns and events that suits the tonality and messaging that the brands want to convey.

Heights Events has envisioned and executed various IPs promoting the greater good of society, like "Run For Security", which pays tribute and homage to the sacrifices of soldiers and felicitates the families of the brave hearts. It has channelised various events to salute the unpayable deeds of the jawans, which have made the country proud. These campaigns have been underscored to evoke nationalistic pride among citizens and create a feeling of reverence for nationhood.

Heights Events has conducted events for brands operating in diverse industries such as lifestyle apparel, automobile, food & beverage, education, and real estate, among others. In less than 15 years of existence, Height Events has worked with some of the top brands like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Citi Bank, Mark & Spencer, Nike, etc. It also has associations with DLF Group, Ambience Group, Vegas, TGIP, Tommy Hilfiger, CK, Vero Moda, etc.



On the fashion front, it has also established itself as a trendsetter of sorts, being recognised for launching brand collections for separate seasons like Summer, Autumn and Winter on the runway. It has also been credited for starting the craze of organising month-long fashion shows in India.

Heights Events has also curated weekend or monthly events like Musix, Fashion Month, The Fashion Bazaar etc., which has become a pop culture symbol for the present generation with trendy fashion and evergreen music on display.

Kaifi Bharti, CEO and Founder, Heights Events, said, "Height Events was founded on the principles of understanding the needs of the brand and delivering efficacious results by headlining strong and powerful campaigns ideas. Heights Events has a large and diverse client base. We have always given inventive ideas and fleshed-out executions in the form of successful and praiseworthy events to our events. We have done all kinds of events-formal and informal nature for different clients."

Heights Events has a highly efficient and focus-driven work culture with inclusivity, professionalism, and teamwork as core principles. It offers a wide range of services like digital marketing, event coordination and management, exhibition, advertising, brand promotions, IP creations etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

