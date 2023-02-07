HELLO! felicitates the best from the World of Art at HELLO! India Art Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Second edition of the prestigious HELLO! India Art Awards was held in the capital city on Sunday (February 5), honoring creative artists and organizations who work at the forefront of the arts community. The awards evening saw artists, institutions and other proficient people from various fields of art, grace the event with their presence. The winners were announced in a heartfelt ceremony at 1AQ Gallery in Delhi.

HELLO! magazine, published by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, selected winners from a wide range of categories that have done exceptional work through their medium of art. HELLO! India Art Awards have empowered creative artists and celebrated their voices. The aim is to champion and support artists' originality and creative prowess, as well as bolster their artistic futures through building a network under one roof.

This year's winners were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges based on the artist's craft, inclusive designs and what they stood for. The jury included Tasneem Z Mehta - Art Historian, Writer, Curator and Designer, Rahaab Allana - Art Curator and Publisher, Anita Dube - Artist, Kiran Nadar - Chairperson Kiran Nadar Museum Of Art, Trustee Shiv Nadar Foundation, Philanthropist and Art Collector.

Speaking about the awards, Avarna Jain - Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! says, "This is the 2nd edition of the HELLO! India Art Awards and we are yet again impressed by the level of creativity demonstrated by so many artists. We are privileged to experience this year's exhibit of the nominations and thankful to our jury for their winner selections. It was a moment of prestige for us to felicitate the achievements of personalities such as Sangita Jindal, Lekha Poddar, Rameshwar Broota, Atul Dodiya and Khoj, who have brought pride to the country through their work of art. HELLO! India Art awards will always stand for art and encourage creative expression. We hope to have even bigger and more successful editions year ahead."

Below is the list of winners for HELLO! India Art Awards 2023 -

- Sangita Jindal - Revival Of Art And Culture of India

- Lekha Poddar - Art Patron Of The Year

- Rameshwar Broota - Lifetime Achievement Award

- Atul Dodiya - Contribution To Contemporary Art In South Asia (Artist)

- Khoj - Contribution To Contemporary Art In South Asia (Institutional)

- Soumya Sankar Bose - Emerging Artist Of The Year

- Is the Water Chavdar by Rajyashri Goody - Exhibition Of The Year (Gallery)



- Anshika Varma - Public Art Initiative Of The Year for The Offset Pitara - A Travelling Library

- Lavina Baldota - Exhibition Of The Year (Institutional) for Sutr Santati

- Anupam Roy - Critical Voice Of The Year

- Anushka Rajendran - Curator Of The Year

- Farah Mulla - Breakthrough Artist Of The Year

- Arushi Vats - Critical Writer Of The Year

- Prarthna Singh - Artist Book Of The Year for Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh

- AGRI Forum by FICA - Non For Profit Initiations Of The Year'

HELLO! India Art Awards 2023 were administered and partnered by Casa Fleur - Decor Partner, Royal Ranthambore - Pouring Partner, Janavi India - Gifting Partner, Priyanshi Saxena - Curator and Shrine Empire Galley - Consultants.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

With a USD 7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit - in.hellomagazine.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

