HELLO! India Art Awards is back with its second edition to be held in Delhi on February 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): HELLO! magazine, published by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, is all set to host the second edition of HELLO! India Art Awards on the 5th of February 2023 in New Delhi. The HELLO! India Art Awards is an annual marquee property that identifies and fosters visionaries in the art field across India.

The awards felicitate and appreciate the works of established artists, upcoming talent, new media, individual and group exhibitions, galleries that curate and showcase excellent artwork, various mediums of expression and every domain of artistic excellence there is in India today. The awards are aimed to precede the India Art Fair every year.

Talking about the event, Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! says, "We are happy to present the second edition of the HELLO! India Art Awards. Our aim is to honour and encourage individual thought and expression, across all mediums, and celebrate creativity in all its forms. I am grateful to our jury members for their time, and congratulate all the nominees."

The jury of the prestigious awards includes the following acclaimed individuals:

- Tasneem Z Mehta - Art Historian, Writer, Curator and Designer

- Rahaab Allana - Art Curator and Publisher

- Anita Dube - Artist

- Kiran Nadar - Chairperson Kiran Nadar Museum Of Art, Trustee Shiv Nadar Foundation, Philanthropist and Art Collector

The award categories for HELLO! India Art Awards 2023 are:

- Non-Profit Initiations Of The Year

- Most Notable Book Of The Year

- Critical Writer Of The Year

- Breakthrough Artist/Practice Of The Year



- Curator Of The Year

- Critical Voice Of The Year

- Exhibition Of The Year (Institutional)

- Public Art Initiative Of The Year

- Exhibition Of The Year (Gallery)

- Emerging Artist Of The Year

- Art Patron Of The Year

- Lifetime Achievement Award

- Contribution To Contemporary Art In South Asia

HELLO! India Art Awards 2023 are administered and partnered by Casa Fleur - Decor Partner, Royal Ranthambore - Pouring Partner, Janavi India - Gifting Partner, Priyanshi Saxena - Curator and Shrine Empire Galley - Consultants.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

With a USD 7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit - in.hellomagazine.com.

