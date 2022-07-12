Hello India Magazine unveils cover of its annual interiors special issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much-awaited interiors special issue of HELLO! India magazine got launched with the unveiling of its cover at Obeetee Carpet's stunning showroom in Mumbai on 7th July 2022.

With the top architects and interior designers of the industry in attendance, the evening saw ace designers Ashiesh Shah, Vinita Chaitanya and Sunu Aibara, who graced the cover to join Ruchika Mehta, Editor, HELLO! India on the stage along with Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee Retail Pvt. Ltd. For all of them it felt special since the store was also the venue for the cover shoot.

With the creme de la creme of the design world in attendance, the party got further spirited with Jimmy's Cocktails. A veritable bible of good homes resided in by celebrated Indians, the interiors issue sees a series of stunning homes rub shoulders with each other. Stories of infinite luxury and evolved design fills the pages that profile home makers and domain experts.



Ruchika Mehta, Editor HELLO! India shares, ''We've work hard to hand pick the very best and curate a comprehensive edition that takes you through the portals of perfect homes built by the best brains in the market. Not just beautiful homes we also bring together priceless tips on revamping your place into a spanking new space!"

The interiors industry has witnessed a resounding boom the past few years, with dozens of international brands flooding Indian shores, encouraging more and more homeowners to take the time out to meticulously design their private spaces. When we say the Covid-induced lockdown was probably the best time for everyone to put their minds together to revamp their homes, we mean that the home decor market skyrocketed, while businesses in most other sectors were shutting shop.

Besides the rich and famous of the city, the launch was graced by renowned architects and designers like Apoorva Shroff, and Arjun Rathi amongst others.

The event was held in association with Obeetee Retail Pvt. Ltd. and celebrations Partner Jimmy's Cocktails.

