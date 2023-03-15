Hello Ujjivan app wins the prestigious 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is proud to announce that its Hello Ujjivan app has won the 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) in the "Innovation in Consumer Tech" category. The thirteenth edition of the prize is an initiative of Aegis School of Data Science, backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; NITI Aayog and Skill India to foster an innovative culture in India.

Hello Ujjivan, is the first mobile banking app in India that enables speech, visual, and vernacular features to give bank's MicroBanking and Rural customers access to banking financial services who have limited reading and writing abilities. The app has intuitive AI and machine learning capabilities, to enable customers transact conveniently and safely in the language of their choice.

Ittira Davis, MD and CEO of Ujjivan SFB, said on the victory "This win is an outcome of our efforts in providing innovative yet simple solutions to our bank's customers. This complements the digital and financial inclusion strategy as part of our mass market outreach. Hello Ujjivan empowers our customers to take the first step to adopting the digital banking platform. We are confident that they will immensely benefit as we add more services to the platform, to enable them benefit from the comprehensive set of benefits we currently offer."



'Hello Ujjivan' is the outcome of the psychographic research undertaken with the bank's MicroBanking and Rural customers and employees. Customers and employees chose to access leisure and social media platforms through mobile as they are designed as per the behavioural traits of the Indian masses. Banking, e-commerce, and healthcare services platforms are predominantly built on western design principles, which are foreign to a significant portion of Indian population. Mobile users entering the world of the internet for the first time are quite wary of committing errors that could lose their hard earned savings. The need of the hour was to provide an app that mimicked their current social media behaviour while making banking safe and convenient.

Hello Ujjivan, co-created with Navana.AI, is accessible by voice in eight regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Oriya, and Assamese. Customers can speak to the app in their native language to perform banking transactions and access services such as paying loan EMIs, opening FD and RD accounts, transferring funds, checking account balance, and updating passbooks, among others. The app's intuitive AI and machine learning capabilities enable it to comprehend customers' unstructured banking requests and provide the desired result. The application engine adapts to the various dialects of the user and has the capacity to learn and respond to their particular dialect. The app also provides a visual representation, along with a recorded voice guide in the user's preferred language at every step, allowing them to transact without fear or reliance on others, thereby removing the anxiety associated with online banking transactions.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is a homage to the renowned innovator, Alexander Graham Bell. Aegis School of Business, Data Science and Cyber Security established the awards in2010 to celebrate innovators and their innovations. The awards are supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; NITI Aayog, Government of India and Skill India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

