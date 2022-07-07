Her Story takes the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris [France], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian luxury maison Her Story, known for crafting meaningful jewels inspired by the perspectives of modern women, made a sparkling appearance on the ramp for Designer Rahul Mishra's Couture Fall show on July 4, 2022, at Paris Haute Couture Week.

"Our collaboration with Her Story came together rather effortlessly, given their impeccable craftsmanship and refined sense of design," says Designer, Rahul Mishra. "I am particularly impressed by how functional and easy the jewels are in their eventual expression of design, which carries a strong appeal for the Rahul Mishra woman. It's a special moment of celebration, of being rooted in India with a contemporary global outlook."

Falguni S Kapadia - Brand Head, Marketing and Strategy, Her Story, adds, "This collaboration was a natural fit for us, given that Rahul Mishra is not only a brand that we personally love but also one that seamlessly marries traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern conceptual design. We are excited to have taken our vision to the world stage and brought stories of the modern woman to life at Paris Haute Couture Week."

The precious handcrafted jewels - each designed to symbolically capture facets of a woman's personality - were seen with the Rahul Mishra Couture Fall 2022 collection in a beautiful display of artisanship and conceptual design thinking.

Inspired by the perspectives of modern women, the Indian luxury maison opened the doors to its first store in February 2019 in Mumbai. After a positive response to the quaint concept store, Her Story moves to a flagship boutique in Kala Ghoda, later this year.



Shaped by a rich legacy in the world of diamonds and jewellery, the maison celebrates fine Indian craftsmanship through a thoughtful contemporary lens. With a belief that jewels are precious because of the meaning they hold, it goes beyond aesthetic and material value to celebrate the wearer, through first-of-its-kind design thinking in jewellery.

At Her Story, the creative process begins and ends with the modern Indian woman. Beyond being a muse, she affects change with every interaction with the brand: inspiring future designs, shedding new light on existing concepts, and even influencing the consumer experience. Her thoughts and ideas are celebrated and brought to life in symbolic jewels that evocatively tell her story.

Insight to Expression

All Her Story jewels are designed through a unique process of Insight to Expression, a form of design thinking in jewellery. Every concept is born from intimate in-person conversations with the brand's consumer insight team that uncover real emotion through a journey of discovery. These stories come alive through metaphors and symbolism in jewels that are meticulously handcrafted by master artisans.

For more information, please visit www.herstoryjewels.com and @herstoryjewels on Instagram.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

