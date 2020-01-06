Herbalife Nutrition Foundation supports underprivileged children with nutritious meals though its 3rd Casa program in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global nutrition powerhouse Herbalife Nutrition has partnered with Sukarya Foundation for its third Casa Herbalife Program in India to support underprivileged children with nutritious mid-day meals.

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Intervention for Education on Wheels (EOW) Children will provide nutritious mid-day meals to children to address the nutritional requirements of the marginalized children studying under the EOW project across four slum locations in New Delhi.

The EOW program for 200 underprivileged slum children in Delhi will work towards providing early education, pre-schooling, mainstreaming with formal school, health and nutrition care.

The intervention will address and meet the nutritional requirements of children between the age of six to 12, to prevent conditions such as anaemia and malnutrition. The engagement aims to build a strong physical foundation for children to lead a healthier life.

"We are proud to support the future generation with good nutrition through this initiative. Herbalife Nutrition Foundation recognizes every child's right to good nutrition and works to provide healthy meals to over hundreds and thousands of children across the globe. This association will help children in need with mid-day meals that will help meet their energy and nutrition requirement," said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India.

In India, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation has partnered with Smile Foundation and SOS villages of India to provide good nutrition to more than 2000 children in need.

Casa Herbalife Nutrition Program was founded in 1998 with the vision to provide underprivileged children with nutritious meals, education and opportunity to succeed and live better lives. The foundation works with programs in more than 50 countries across the globe to improve the lives of underprivileged children.

