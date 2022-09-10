Hercules Hoists Limited launched its monthly newsletter "INDEF BUZZ" featuring Mr Hercules as their mascot

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/PNN): Hercules Hoist Limited - Indef's first edition newsletter, "INDEF BUZZ" got published on September 8th, 2022. The company has an astounding legacy of more than 60 years and has led the industry in hoisting solutions ever since 1962. They have made the brand exceedingly successful with their business experience, integrity, technical expertise, and innovative products. Undoubtedly, their reach is a direct result of the respect and loyalty earned from their beloved customers.

To begin with, the newsletter contains interesting columns, including industry trends, where the latest updates are discussed; HHL updates, where their organizations' benchmarks and achievements are highlighted; beloved customers' reviews, which contain soulful messages; ABP speaks, where the company's distributors also known as Authorised Business Partners share their experiences and book recommendation and review, where they have their say on the author's perspective.

Then comes the special attraction of their newsletter, where they have introduced their mascot, Mr Hercules, via their original and ground-breaking entertainment corner. The mighty, sturdy, clever and confident mascot exemplifies their authentic brand's personality. The artistically created mascot is a pleasure to look at and read about.

The Herculean's message column was then given voice by its CEO, Amit Bhalla. "We have begun with a tremendous effort and will ensure that "Monthly Newsletter" becomes the most spectacular content magazine for all stakeholders with contributions and encouragement from all of you!" he said.

In this first edition they have featured their No.1 authorised business partner, Ajay Sureka, Managing Director of ELEQUIP TOOLS PVT LTD, who has been associated with the company over last 53 years. He has expressed his heartfelt thoughts in the ABP column. He has gladly remarked that "Indef does anything we want without hesitation to delight us, and we reciprocate," and has gone on to discuss their collaboration with Indef.

Indef is a customer-focused brand that differentiates itself through next-gen technology products on par with international markets, resulting in considerable business coming not only from the Indian market but also from foreign markets.

With a solid brand reputation, Indef delivers cutting-edge products with innovative, rugged, and durable designs, and they cater to the automotive, engineering, petrochemical, renewables, and many other industries. They also provide custom solutions as per the application requirements.



Nevertheless, their team's unique thinking and dedication inspired them to establish their newsletter with the goal of offering their customers informative, engaging, and entertaining news.

In addition, they have said that they see the publication of the newsletter as a wonderful chance to experiment and are seeking feedback from readers on how the content is received. Thus, every edition will contain a variety of informative and entertaining news items.

Overall, HHL's newsletter approach is more informative and entertaining, and we appreciate and hope that they will continue to do excellent work in future editions.

Indef, the leading one-stop material handling solutions manufacturing company established in 1962, has supplied and will continue to provide the finest quality hoist and crane solutions for the industry. Please contact the team if you have any material handling needs.

You can check the newsletter on this link: https://bit.ly/3RMBlgA or on their website as well as social media handles.

Follow them on their social media handles for more information about their product portfolio, new launches, events, and other updates.

"Redefining Material Handling since 1962". For more details about us, please visit www.indef.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

