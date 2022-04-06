Hercules Hoists serves India's iconic and largest rail coach factory project in Telangana.

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/PNN): Hercules Hoists Limited is providing world-class hoisting solutions for Indian Railways and Metros, ushering the transportation system of the country into a new era.

It is a Bajaj Group Company that has been providing material handling solutions since 1962. Over the six decades of its existence, the group has become the market leader in hoisting solutions by delivering the highest-grade quality, rugged design, and innovative products at an affordable price.

The recently built and yet to be inaugurated, largest rail coach factory in Kondakal, Telangana by the Medha Servo Group as part of Vande Bharat project is one of the several projects served by Hercules Hoists. The company handled the full-fledged material handling requirements for the project.

The company was started with a vision to provide technically advanced solutions to Indian industries in the material handling department. They began with German collaboration to incorporate the highest international standards in their products. Their products are ISO 9001:2015, ISI, and CE certified. The cranes from the company are 100 per cent made in India.

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted about the Medha Group project handled by Hercules Hoists, "One of India's largest private rail coach factories, set up by Medha Group is ready for inauguration at Kondakal. Proud that Telangana will soon be manufacturing & shipping out rail coaches."

It is only one of the several projects that Hercules Hoists has been an integral part of. Hercules Hoists has been a prominent solutions and products provider to companies like Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd (MSDPL) and GE Locomotive (Wabtec) in the Railways segment.

As the CEO of Hercules Hoists says about the project, "Medha Vande Bharat project is a nation infrastructure building effort and railways is the efficient and effective solution in India. In the 75th year Amrit Mahotsav of India, and 60th year celebration of Hercules Hoist, We are very excited to partner with Medha team in this milestone project for all their material handling needs. Jai Hind!"

They are an integral part of the Government of India's Make in India initiative. With their end-to-end material handling equipment and solutions, they are pioneering the Indian Railways and Metros industry and helping them transform transportation for modern India.

With its Indef product line- the company has become the go-to solution provider for all material handling requirements across industries through its highest-grade quality products proven over the decades and a Pan-India ABP network for strong after-sale support.

In keeping with the principles of the Bajaj Group, Hercules Hoists is playing a pivotal role in nation-building. They are now looking to expand their portfolio and extend its services beyond the national border.

The inspired and passionate team behind the company has its eyes set on a global presence. With a track record that boasts of winning major awards like 'Most Trusted Brand in Material Handling Industry - 2021, India's Most Trusted Material Handlings Equipment Company - 2017, and Top Indian SMB in Machines & Equipment - 2007-08, their international aspirations must be taken seriously.

With companies like Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Electricals, which have a widespread global presence, Bajaj Group of Companies is not new to putting an Indian company on the global pedestal. Soon, Hercules Hoists might be the latest entrant on the esteem list. Here is more details about the company: www.indef.com.

