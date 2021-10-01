Here's how a BBA (Hons) with Research from MIT-WPU can enhance your career options

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT - World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Pune) one of the top-ranked private institutes in India has commenced the admission process for their BBA (Hons) with Research program.

The university ensures a holistic learning experience for students backed by value-based learning and industry collaboration. MIT-WPU is founded on the basis of three fundamental principles: first, providing a social context for education; second, providing students freedom for choosing a career path; and lastly, promoting active learning.

BBA (Hons) with Research Program Overview: - BBA (Hons) with Research is a four-year management degree programme that includes an academic internship, international summer school, and online courses from Harvard Business School (HBS). The programme focuses on business research and preparing graduates for their careers in the industry. The course includes internships that are designed in such a way that they will provide students with hands-on experience in organizations and businesses.

The BBA (Hons) with Research program focuses on business research and preparing graduates for careers in the industry. AI and MI for business, production and operation, SPSS, legal aspects of business, strategic management, fintech, and other management aspects are covered in the curriculum.



BBA (Hons) with Research program consists of a 12 trimesters course where students can study 8 trimesters at the MIT-WPU campus and intern for 3 full trimesters across various industries to garner practical experience. Aspirants will receive a degree in BBA (Hons) with Research as per the National Education Policy (NEP). Additionally, students who complete the course are eligible to join directly for an MBA second year in MIT-WPU.

Career Prospects: Founded in the year 1983, the university has produced some of the country's best industry leaders and experts. The BBA (Hons) with Research program at MIT-WPU gives exposure to students and higher chances of employability with a range of internship experience in a wide variety of sectors.



Placements and recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students with Career Services. Over the years, MIT-WPU has successfully provided 100% placement with the highest package of 10 LPA and an average package of 3.5LPA. Some of the recruiters are Amazon, Byjus, KPMG, Deloitte, Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, ICICI Prudential, Wipro and many more.



Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the BBA (Hons) with Research program at MIT-WPU, students have passed 10+2 from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total. Additionally, Students from other boards are welcome to apply at MIT-WPU as well.

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the BBA(Hons) program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/3oieFJN

To know more, please visit: MIT-WPU

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

