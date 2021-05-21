Here's how Aahwahan Foundation continues to help thousands

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/SRV Media): The belief in helping others and sharing good values is what Aahwahan Foundation stands for. Aahwahan Foundation strives to bring about meaningful change in society by helping with various CSR initiatives.

The lockdown due has brought a halt to the world. It has affected the education of millions of children and has made it difficult for them to keep learning. To tackle this situation, Aahwahan Foundation has helped lots of children by providing them with their right to education and learning through 23 projects encompassing various avenues.

The Coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying lockdown is a major humanitarian crisis, and the nation, on the whole, was unprepared for the scale of the outbreak. The NGO set up a war room for Covid relief. The pandemic increases the need for mental health services as grief, isolation, loss of employment, and anxiety are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating current ones.

Aahwahan Foundation has started a toll-free number (1800-102-2314) to address mental health challenges, with doctors from reputed hospitals providing free consultation services. Additionally, Foundation support the medical fraternity through plasma donation and healthcare infrastructure improvement (ICU beds, 1000 oxygen cylinders, 500 oxygen concentrators, medications, food packets, groceries kits and medical kits).



Around 10 Lakh people from pan India have benefited from the services offered by the foundation since Covid19. To keep up with the rising cases, another 300 beds have been added by the foundation.

Furthermore, through their Food for Hunger program, the foundation works towards providing 10,000 meals per day to those in dire need. The team covers slums and hospitals in order to cater to the frontline workers, migrant labourers, and daily wage workers.

Aahwahan Foundation was founded by Philanthropist and Social Worker Braja Kishore Pradhan. He believes that to solve the issue of poverty and starvation one has to take the step and so he started a team of minded individuals in 2009 and started Aahwahan Foundation. Aahwahan Foundation's main challenge came during lockdown when it was difficult for many people to procure the necessities.

Braja Kishore Pradhan is also known as the Green Man of Bangalore and believes that nature has given us enough warnings to make us understand this is the last stand. Being one of the youngest and most populous in the world, India needs every hand possible in battling climate change.





Additionally, some of the latest projects like Health on Wheels works towards helping people in rural areas by providing access to medical necessities. Around 70% of the population in India resides in rural areas and either has no access or restricted access to hospitals or clinics.

Aahwahan Foundation's Health on Wheels is a mobile medical hospital comprising highly engineered medical facilities designed to tackle medical conditions in rural and urban poor areas. During the previous quarter, more than 10,000 patients were treated through mobile medical hospitals. The NGO's partnership with the multinational software company "Citrix" enabled the foundation to leverage their CSR program to deliver healthcare at the doorstep while focusing on accessibility, affordability, and quality.

Aahwahan Foundation has also collaborated with Pega Systems, a software development company to sponsor laptops for children in underprivileged areas. The foundation will be working on the Laptop Bank initiative for the young minds in the area.

Teachers will be visiting the area and help the kids daily for more than three hours to impart the required digital skills as technology as well as assist them in accessing study material. Over 600 students have benefited so far due to the efforts of the two organizations.

Debashish Mohanty (Member of BCCI Selection Committee, Indian Cricketer) has partnered with the Aahwahan Foundation to help set children for future success. Recently, he was awarded the 'Anmol Ratan of Odisha' for placing the state on the national sports map.

There is no local solution to this global crisis. All stakeholders must collaborate to win over the pandemic and begin the economic reconstruction process. To bring about a transformation that would enable people to live healthier and productive lives, we seek to address the inequities by harnessing corporate power.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

