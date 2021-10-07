Here's how an M.Com from MIT-WPU can enhance your career options

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT- World Peace University (MIT-WPU), one of the top-ranked private universities in India, has commenced the admission process for their M.Com program.

MIT-WPU's holistic admission process is more than just admitting a group of students who have the potential to succeed academically.

MIT-WPU strives for excellence through a unique path of promotion & propagation of global competence and peace culture, through a value-based universal education system in order for students to harness their knowledge for the welfare of society. Establishing its 4-decade legacy, the university has produced some of the country's best industry leaders and experts.

M.Com Program Overview: The demand for experts in business commerce is rising. The M.Com program is designed to equip students with the right skills and latest trends in the field of commerce. Under the expert faculty of MIT-WPU, students learn advanced cost accounting and cost systems, advanced banking and finance, GST, Tally, advanced Excel and much more. MIT-WPU identify key impactful business area opportunities and innovative solutions with a global mindset.

M.Com offered at MIT-WPU is a two-year program that offers specialization in banking and finance, accounting, cost accounting and research. It also includes a compulsory internship to help students garner practical experience. The program consists of 6 trimesters and the students can choose their elective subjects from a wide spectrum to meet their professional goals. It also offers the opportunity to acquire additional certification courses along with interactions and discussions with corporate leaders, practitioners and social leaders. Continuous assessment including projects, assignments, class tests, presentations, group discussions is held to ensure a holistic learning environment. Further, aspirants will receive a degree in M.Com as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

Industry Exposure: The year 2020-2021 was a challenge to the entire world. Regardless of the obstacles, the School of Commerce achieved great success to engage the students in various events conducted through online mode to nurture their minds and give the required exposure to them with critical matters on the economy, industry, and global scenarios. Some activities conducted were CFO Lounge where students could interact with CFO's from various sectors, a Global Rendezvous where students engaged with different international subject experts, and a GST workshop where the students were educated on changing the GST scenario. International Faculty Lecture Engagement in which different topics were taught by foreign university faculties.



Career Prospects: The M.Com program at MIT-WPU gives exposure to students and higher chances to employability with a range of internship experience in a wide variety of sectors. Graduates can opt for a plethora of career opportunities such as Budget Analyst, Investment Banker, Research Analyst, Market and Policy Research, Financial Analysts, Risk Analyst, Business Development Executive, Sales Executive, and much more.



Placements and recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students 100% placement with the highest package of 10 LPA and an average package of 3.5 LPA. Some of the recruiters are HDFC Life, Amazon, Capgemini, Lido, Byju's, Wipro, Tata Steel, KPMG, Decathlon, Asian paints, Northern Trust, Puma and many more.



Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the M.Com program at MIT-WPU, the student must have passed graduation degree in commerce & management stream from any recognised university with 50% marks scored in aggregate in B.Com (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra State only). Further, the candidate must clear a Personal Interview (PI) round of 50 marks as part of the PGPET process.

Merit scholarships are proposed to reward and motivate meritorious students with financial assistance based on their academic performance, the performance in proposed National Level tests and based on MIT- WPU internal tests (UGPET & PGPET).

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per government guidelines.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the M.Com program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/3l2gTcW

To know more, please visit MIT-WPU

