Here's how neoBench is revolutionizing management training

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/SRV Media): - neoBench (learn from anywhere, anytime) is a flagship product launched in 2021 by Gaude Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Start-up India and Kerala state IT mission recognized company from Trivandrum, Kerala. neoBench is a cost-effective virtual learning platform for public organizations, private companies, educational institutes and any other organizations to train their employees, partners, customers, students, and all stakeholders.

It is a learner-centric technology, embraced for its ease of use, elegance, and ability to blend coaching with social and formal learning. Gaude Business Solution aims to make the user experience friendly and accessible with the help of SaaS.

The virtual learning, management solution, suitable for any organisation is fully developed on PHP and .NET with a seamless web interface and hosted on AWS cloud. The company mainly focuses on the development of advanced solutions for education, health, finance and trading. Gaude Business Solutions is looking forward to providing skill up-gradation courses by 2022 onwards, as well as exploring the business opportunities in the Central Asian, African, US and Middle East countries to start with.

By using neoBench, a trainer would be able to perform various activities such as conducting unlimited live classes, upload recorded training material videos, easily share the training material, assign assignments/projects/tasks and provide various other features like discussion forum and one to one feedback.



Sumesh M Nair, the Co-Founder and IT Director of GAUDE Business Solutions, says, "Seeing the disconnect between education institutes and commercial firms in terms of shifting to a digital platform for training purposes, we at Gaude Business Solutions envisioned an easy-to-use, accessible training platform. neoBench acts as a one-stop shop for all training needs across a plethora of industries. Despite the pandemic and its implications, the team has worked tirelessly to churn out a perfectly modeled platform. In the coming future, we seek not only an increase in our customer base but also investments to make the platform more accessible across various countries."



"Integrating an E-learning tool to the website to train employees, customers and all stakeholders at any point of time will not interrupt any business operations irrespective of any unforeseen circumstances in the future", says Founder, Dhanya S.

Gaude Business Solutions has identified sectors where they can pitch neoBench in each country including finance, education, health and well-being, automobile, construction, mining, oil & gas, government organisations, agriculture, transportation, retail, telecommunication, tourism, energy, and facility management.

As the COVID-19 has resulted in lockdowns across the world, schools, colleges, and all the institutes have shut down. Various aspects of normal life have changed including the distinctive rise of e-learning, whereby teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms. Almost 40% of organisations that have opted for face-to-face classroom training before COVID-19 are in a dire situation regarding training. Over 51% of organisations are still trying to completely migrate their face-to-face classroom training to other formats.



Sumesh M Nair is the Co-Founder and handles the technical department and overseas marketing of Gaude Business Solutions. He has around 14 years of experience in the IT industry from the programming to the Digital Marketing Solutions and is the Editor-in-Chief of the blockchain journal "Blockchain NextTech". Dhanya S, the founder of this startup, handles the operations of Gaude Business Solutions. Furthermore, Anandhu G Kurup is the director in charge of business development. To further their endeavour, Gaude Business Solutions is on the active lookout for investment opportunities as well as expanding its customer base.

To learn more visit: neoBench

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

