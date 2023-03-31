Heritage Hospitals completes 50 Cochlear Implants for children in association with the Government of India

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Heritage Hospitals is proud to announce the completion of 50 Cochlear Implants in a very short span in association with the Government of India. This charitable initiative is aimed at helping children with hearing impairments in India and giving them a chance to hear and communicate effectively.

Cochlear implants are electronic devices that provide a sense of sound to people with severe or profound hearing loss. The surgery involves fitting an electronic device, known as a Cochlear Implant, in the internal ear to take up the role of the natural cochlea, which is either absent, malformed or damaged. This helps to stimulate the auditory nerve directly, bypassing the damaged part of the ear. Cochlear implants have been proven to be highly effective in improving the hearing ability and resultant speech loss of children with hearing impairments.

We are delighted to partner with the Government of India in providing cochlear implants for children. This free-of-cost treatment has helped thousands of children lead normal life. "At Heritage Hospitals, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to hear and communicate effectively. We are committed to providing the highest quality surgery, care and support to these children and their families," said Dr Meenakshi Singh, MS (ENT), Cochlear Implant Surgeon, Heritage Hospitals.

Under this initiative, Heritage Hospitals provides free cochlear implants to children from economically backward families. The hospital also provides free post-surgery rehabilitation and training support to ensure the best possible outcomes for the children. Heritage Hospitals Lanka, Varanasi, has received numerous awards and accolades for its services and has been a trusted healthcare provider for the community for many years.

"We have been at the forefront of Free Charitable Treatments in collaboration with the State & Central government. Free Cochlear Implants bring us a sense of achievement like no other treatment. Seeing a happy smiles on the face of the children & their parents brings a sense of satisfaction to all the hospital staff & Management. We are thankful to Dr Meenakshi Singh, our senior ENT Surgeon, for her continuous efforts in providing the hearing ability to the children deprived of the same by nature," said Anshuman Rai, MD of Heritage Hospitals Varanasi.



Cochlear implants for children in partnership with the Government of India is a testament to Heritage Hospital's commitment to serving the community and positively impacting society. With this initiative, the hospital aims to start treating over 150 children with hearing impairments very soon, every 6 months or so.

Heritage Hospitals was established in 1994 in Lanka, Varanasi, as the region's first organised corporate multi-disciplinary super-speciality hospital. Located in eastern Uttar Pradesh (Paranuchal), Heritage Hospitals has been at the forefront of medical and surgical interventions spanning several specialities. The hospital focuses on working with distinguished medical faculty and is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment, and surgical facilities. Heritage Hospitals has the only National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab in the Varanasi region.

