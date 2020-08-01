Hero MotoCorp July sales surpass 5 lakh units

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp sold 5.14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in July, marking a sequential growth of 14 per cent over the previous month and reaching more than 95 per cent of wholesale dispatch numbers in the corresponding month last year.

While domestic sales totalled 5.07 lakh as compared to 5.11 lakh in July 2019, exports in July 2020 were 7,563 as against 24,436 in the year-ago period.

Motorcycles sales last month were 4.78 lakh and scooters sales added up to 35,843 units as compared to 4.9 lakh and 45,752 year-on-year respectively.

More than 95 per cent of Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points are currently operational with strict safety measures and protocols in place, the company said in a statement adding the market environment continues to be volatile.

"While there is cautious optimism on the demand trajectory going forward, sales continue to be impacted by the micro-lockdowns in several parts of the country," it said.

"For the growth momentum to continue, it would be pertinent for state and local authorities to provide a stable and consistent business environment as the situation evolves," it added. (ANI)

