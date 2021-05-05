Hershey India accredited with Great Place to Work certification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking giant and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification 2021 for its outstanding work in fostering employee engagement and people practices.

Recognized by employees and employers around the globe as the 'Gold Standard' for workplace excellence, the certification is even more significant because it was achieved in the midst of a pandemic that disrupted working life.

Overcoming all roadblocks, Hershey successfully took on a transformational journey in 2020 accelerating its growth through product innovation, technology and digital marketing. This recognition reinforces Hershey India as an organization that follows a 'People First' policy and provides its employees with strong support - from technology to health to ensuring their emotional well-being.

To honor its commitment towards the employees, Hershey India has created a high-trust workplace through employee-friendly policies, schemes and a strong work culture. To keep the employees motivated and boost their efficiency, especially during the pandemic, Hershey India set up the Hershey Cares Program, which ensured suitable insurance scheme for all frontline sales force. Additionally, special fund was allocated to cater to the medical needs of the frontline sales force and contract workers. For focusing on strengthening the individual performance of the employees, webinar training sessions were conducted by domain experts within the organization.

Furthermore, to honour the commitment of the employees, Hershey India took extraordinary steps to ensure the care and comfort of employees at the factory, including regular temperature checks to arranging food, laundry and adequate accommodation facilities were in place. To extend a sense of security to the employees, Hershey India continued to maintain regular monetary benefits as it was essential to let the workforce know in such times that we stand together in this more than ever. Additionally, encouraging gender diversity has always been a part of Hershey's culture.



Being recognized as a Great Place to Work strengthens the company's commitment towards offering its employees a conducive work environment where their interests are safe guarded, and every employee is given an opportunity to participate in the company's success and thereby grow in their career.

Commenting on the certification, Abhishikta Das - HR Director, Hershey India said, "We at Hershey India are humbled to receive the Great Place to Work certification, a recognition sought by more than 1,000 organizations in India every year. We are proud of our unique Hershey culture, our values of togetherness, and integrity that have guided us to not only co-create an inclusive work environment but also prioritize people practices. The safety and well-being of our employees has always been of utmost importance and over the past few months of the global pandemic, the company has only reinforced and strengthened it by introducing a broad range of measures for work management and constant learning."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a Gold Standard in workplace culture assessment. It is the world's leading Employee Engagement and People Practices framework endorsed by around 700 organizations in India, each year. Yearly, more than 1,000 companies participate in the GPTW survey and about 60 per cent of them get certified. With an experience of 30 years in culture research and consulting, the institute is present in more than 60 countries.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

