Hexaware CFO, Vikash Jain, Recognized as one of the Leading CFOs of the Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Vikash Jain, has been recognized among the 'Leading CFOs of the Year 2022' at the 2nd edition of the CFO Excellence Awards 2022, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This award identifies individual CFOs who have exhibited remarkable proficiency in the finance function and honors them for their exemplary accomplishments and contributions to the field with an aim of fostering a robust CFO environment that is conducive to the sharing of best practices.

Acknowledging the recognition, Vikash Jain said, "We are incredibly happy to receive this recognition. This recognition is an acknowledgement of high-quality performance, rigour and the process the team has set in financial matters. It is heartening to know that this is being noticed and recognized in external world too - thanks to CII and Protiviti for their efforts in this direction. As always, we remain focused and committed to delivering the best outcomes for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders."



Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,600 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

