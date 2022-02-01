Hey Homie: India's first WhatsApp Conversational Commerce Platform gets launched for passionate home entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hey Homie, launches India's first WhatApp Conversational Commerce platform, where both the foodies and the chefs can order or sell food from the comfort of their homes.

The Co-founders - CEO, Anujj Mehta and CTO, Sourabh Lodha together launched the website post successfully onboarding home chefs onto the platform in December 2021. The platform, created to empower home entrepreneurs of Delhi/NCR also provides an easy, hassle-free and safe access for on-boarding.

Hey Homie, post onboarding homepreneurs (specifically home chefs) on its platform has now unveiled the website for the discerning customers and takes them by storm by allowing them to buy their favourite dishes/food items from their neighbours-turned-homies through the ease of WhatsApp. Hey Homie was started as an initiative to help home chefs in 2016 and has empowered thousands of homepreneurs ever since.

This initiative is now being shaped into a platform as it enables and gives a push to budding home chefs to make delectable meals, using fresh ingredients, while being mindful of the food hygiene. The pandemic has reiterated the need of home cook food as it is healthy, safe, hygienic and wholesome. Owing to the COVID-scare, people are more conscious about their eating habits and health. Hey Homie, with their homechefs (homies) are all set to serve meals prepared straight from the heart like one would make for one's family.



"We are extremely happy that we're aligned towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and glad we could finally bring alive our dream, Hey Homie. Condominium dwellers have been using WhatsApp groups from the pre-pandemic era to buy and sell products. We resonate with this thought and that's the reason we have gone ahead and taken the step of creating the platform around WhatsApp. We are using the same ecosystem so that our foodie friends and home chefs do not feel outdated in the process of moving to another platform rather opening up plethora of opportunities for them to expand their business," said Anujj Mehta, CEO, Hey Homie.

Giving further push to India's #vocalforlocal movement, the community-led model, devised to empower Homepreneuers, have onboarded hundreds of sellers so far offering delicacies such as Tibetan, Nepalese, Marwari, Goan, Chettinad and Maharashtrian to name a few. Hey Homie is already working to expand its footprints in key cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur etc. The sellers and home chefs can list products such as home cooked food, packaged food - perishable and non-perishable, all kinds of beverages, ration, essentials, and groceries among others. Buyers, on the other hand, can choose to add to cart products listed on the website, available in their neighbourhood or with a different search criteria, they can even buy from sellers available in different locations/cities with slightly higher delivery cost added to it.

"There can't be a better time for us than this to launch Hey Homie. It ticks all the right boxes for us as people are more health conscious and on the lookout for safe, hygienic alternatives while ordering food. Not just this, people in all age groups are digitally more literate now and have accepted the Covid norms and have built a life around it, which will work in our favour. We are happy to start this with Delhi/NCR but won't be too long before we tap the Tier 2-3 markets and expand in a big way," concluded Sourabh Lodha, CTO, Hey Homie.

To Associate with Hey Homie: www.heyhomie.me.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

