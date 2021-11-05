HFC Bajaj Housing Finance Limited extends validity for the 'Rs.1,999* plus GST processing fee' festive offer till 15 November 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a 100 percent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, extends its festive offer, under which salaried and professional applicants who apply through the lender's website pay only Rs.1,999* + GST as processing fee on their home loan.

Only loans disbursed till 31 December 2021 are eligible

The last date to apply for a home loan to be eligible for this offer was 30 October 2021, and it is now revised to 15 November 2021

Interest Rate and New Online Application

Recently, Bajaj Housing Finance also reduced its home loan interest rates to 6.70 percent* p.a. for salaried and professional applicants. Eligible applicants with the right income, financial, credit, and employment profiles can avail of this interest rate by applying either online or offline.

For those interested to apply, the HFC offers a number of application modes, both online and offline. The lender recently launched its new application form, Online Home Loan. Here, applicants only need to answer as few as 8 questions in 3 steps to get a tailored home loan offer in under 10 minutes.

Applicants can also choose to avail of a Digital Sanction Letter by paying a nominal fee or Rs.1,999* + GST. What's more, one also gets to know their CIBIL score while filling the form.

Features of the Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan

Contact-free application process for online applications allows you coordinate via call or mail and submit your documents online, with the option of opting for doorstep document pick-up



Industry-first external benchmark linked home loans allow applicants to link their home loans to an external benchmark, such as the RBI repo rate

Competitive interest rates, starting at 6.70 percent* for salaried and professional applicants, with home loan EMI amounts as low as Rs. 645/Lakh*

Minimal documentation and quick processing, with disbursal in as little as 48 hours* from approval and document verification

Sizeable loan amount of Rs. 5 Cr*, or even higher, basis eligibility

The facility to transfer an existing home to 6.70 percent*, with the option to avail of a top-up loan of Rs.1 Cr*, or even higher, basis eligibility

Flexible repayment options tailored to your needs, with the option of choosing a tenor of up to 30 years

Zero part-prepayment and foreclosure charges for individuals with floating interest rate home loans

Make payments and download statements online with the lender's online Customer Portal

5,000+ approved projects, which offer the most favourable borrowing terms

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

