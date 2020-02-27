HFCL selects AudioCodes for major govt telecom network

Lod [Israel], Feb 27 (ANI): Telecom system integrator HFCL Ltd has selected AudioCodes to provide the voice access infrastructure for a next-generation network for the Indian Army under the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project.

AudioCodes is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace.

Its field-proven session border controllers and media gateways (digital and analog) will ensure smooth connectivity with existing voice platforms and external public networks, while its high-definition desktop devices will offer users a high-quality calling experience, HFCL said in a statement.

As part of the project, AudioCodes will provide professional services and support for several years after the initial deployment.

"We are delighted to be partnering with AudioCodes in this prestigious communications project for the Indian Army," said HFCL President Jitendra Chaudhary.

"AudioCodes' voice technology expertise coupled with its vast experience in deploying major IP-based voice networks makes it the perfect vendor for delivering a high-quality voice," he said in a statement.

Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes, said the inclusion of company's voice networking products and devices in the overall solution is a testament to the field-proven scalability, reliability and high voice quality that underpin its offering to major global customers. (ANI)

