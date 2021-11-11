HidocDr. adds 2,50,000 doctors to its network in pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): HidocDr., India's leading doctor networking platform, has added more than 2,50,000 doctors to its network during the Covid-19 pandemic to see its overall user base expanding to more than 8,00,000, making it the largest network of its kind in the country.

HidocDr. is an AI-based medical learning app for doctors and provides them with evidence-based medical second opinions in under 15 minutes. The platform also provides access to more than a million medical cases, over 30,000 medical journals, learning series, medical calculations, conferences, and quizzes to its members.

Prior to the pandemic, HidocDr.'s user base was just over 5,50,000, which has now surged to more than 8,13,000, with the addition of over 2,50,000 doctors in less than 18 months.

"The count of registered users is more than 8,13,000, which the number of active users is 6,00,000 per month. It is a matter of pride for us that almost two out of every three doctors in India is registered on HidocDr., and one out of every two doctors is an active user. This shows the tremendous value the country's best medical practitioners see in HidocDr. and reinforces its position as the number one doctor networking platform in India," said Varun Gadia of HidocDr.

In October, HidocDr. Clocked over 12 lakh hours of usage by the registered members. On average, the platform is used almost every two seconds for seeking and sharing a second opinion. The platform's active users nearly quadrupled from 38,350 per day in February last year, i.e. just before the pandemic, to 1,45,000 in October 2021.



HidocDr. is a unique platform that brings together nearly 95% of the specialist doctors in the country. There are thousands of specialist doctors in obstetrics and gynaecology, In-vitro fertilisation (IVF), paediatrics, critical care, orthopaedic, dermatology, cardiology, anaesthesia, diabetology, oncology, neurology, and many more who are among the platform's users.

HidocDr. is now looking to add doctors from allied specialisations such as dentistry, physiotherapy, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, as well as healthcare workers such as nurses to its platform.

The platform has partnered with more than 50 medical associations, journals, and healthcare organisations, which ensure members can keep abreast with the latest advances and developments in the world of medicine. The platform is also an ideal one for knowledge sharing.

HidocDr. Was among the top 15 startups selected by the National Health Authority (NHA) in the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Startup Grand Challenge in October last year.

For more information visit website www.hidoc.co

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

