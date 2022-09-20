High prevalence of iron deficiency in peri-menopausal women - Expert Consensus Publication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This National Nutrition Week, P&G Health shares findings of the expert consensus on 'Iron deficiency in Peri-menopausal women (40 to 49 years) in India & its impact on their health. In an effort towards raising awareness around iron deficiency among women and its timely treatment, a consensus manuscript titled 'Iron Deficiency in Peri-menopausal women: Clinical considerations from an Expert Consensus' as an original research article has been accepted & published in the national journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology- "Indian Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research". P&G Health is the proud corresponding author for this article.

Anemia is a common clinical condition with a disproportionate prevalence in women. Globally, it is estimated that 1 of every 4 individuals is anemic. Unfortunately, many clinicians are not aware of the prevalence of peri-menopausal age group, making it difficult to differentiate symptoms that are a result of Iron Deficiency Anemia or menopause. In fact, a study published in 2011 highlighted how Anemia among perimenopausal women has risen from 48% to 54%, within the last five years[i]. Studies analysing the impact of prevalence of iron deficiency in perimenopausal age group in India is sparse. A study conducted previously also showed how on an average, 78-88 per cent peri-menopausal women across various states in India reported prevalence of iron deficiency anemia[ii]. Iron Deficiency and Iron Deficiency Anemia commonly occurs during and after pregnancy. However, various studies in the past have suggested how peri-menopausal women's life are at an increased risk and their symptoms are often misinterpreted and overlooked due to lack of awareness. Perimenopause is the natural transition phase that every woman goes through before reaching menopause.

Millind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, "P&G Health has been dedicated to awareness and education efforts on iron deficiency in our 50 years of presence in India. This National Nutrition Week, our aim is to increase conversation on the effects of Iron Deficiency in peri-menopausal women and call attention to the need for awareness and its possible solutions."

Commenting on the Expert consensus publication, Dr Sachin Pawar, Head - Medical Affairs at Procter & Gamble Health, said, "Through this consensus publication, we have aimed to understand more about Iron Deficiency in Indian peri-menopausal women and through the exercise, raise awareness on the critical nature of this issue. More importantly, this publication aims to identify iron deficiency before occurrence of iron deficiency anemia, which is crucial to receiving timely treatment. We hope the consensus will help to standardize care, provide guidance on screening and treatment of iron deficiency anemia in perimenopausal women."

The expert consensus was generated by a set of renowned experts who specialize in Gynaecology & Endocrinology in India, including:

- Dr Alpesh Gandhi, Arihant Women's Hospital, Ahmedabad

- Dr Suchitra Pandit, Surya Group of Hospital's Mumbai

- Dr Jaideep Malhotra, Art Rainbow IVF, Agra.

- Dr Madhuri Joshi, Group of Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Mumbai

- Dr Janaki Desai, Revive Women's Clinic, Ahmedabad



- Dr Parag Biniwale, Biniwale Clinic, Pune

- Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

- Dr Mamata Sarmah, Group of Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Guwahati

- Dr Sachin Pawar, Head of Medical Affairs, P&G Health India and Dr Vinod Malve, Medical Affairs, P&G Health India

Highlights from the published Consensus:

- Insufficient iron reserves and compromised haemoglobin production in the body often lead to mood swings and impaired cognitive function.

- Iron deficiency also has a significant impact on general health and quality of life and hence, is considered a major health concern for perimenopausal women.

- Perimenopausal women with iron deficiency have reported to have poorer results on tests of attention, learning and memory when compared to iron sufficient participants.

- The expert panel involved for consensus generation agreed that zinc and iron supplementation can provide therapeutic response in the management of iron deficiency in perimenopausal women.

- Empirical clinical evidence also suggests how iron supplementation improves cognitive function regardless of whether the participant suffers from iron deficiency or anemia.

- Considering the pathological and physiological status of perimenopausal women, the consensus publication also concluded the importance of considering iron supplementation as a valuable therapeutic option for managing iron deficiency and iron deficiency Anemia.

P&G Health has also planned a Nutrition Symposium in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. These symposiums are an extension of the Continuous Pharmacists Education Programme (CPE). CPE is an educational program especially curated and designed in a way that will benefit pharmacists in keeping themselves updated with the most recent developments and information about various common ailments, their causes, and remedies that will empower them further to deal with their daily interactions with the patients. These sessions will address topics related to Anemia and the role of right supplementation.

