Highbar Technocrat Limited gets recognised as an 'SAP Outsourcing Operations Partner'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Highbar Technocrat Limited (www.highbartechnocrat.com), one of the leading global technology solutions providers for the EC&O Industry (Engineering, Constructions & Operations) has been recognised and certified on its best practices by the SAP SE team.

This certification credits Highbar Technocrat as an SAP implementation partner with best-in-class practices, project delivery methodologies and cutting-edge cloud solutions. Being an Infrastructure focussed SAP solutions provider, the company creates customised and specified solutions for domestic & global Construction, EPC, Real Estate& Manufacturing-oriented projects.

SAP SE is a German multinational software corporation based in Walldorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. The company is especially known for its ERP software.

The audit conducted by SAP SE recently revalidates Highbar Technocrat's continued delivery excellence and accords Highbar Technocrat as the leading value creator to the ERP software ecosystem.

The audit certification acknowledges the fact that Highbar Technocrat Limited delivers the highest quality SAP solutions and follows the SAP Operations partner program's stringent guidelines. In addition to that, it is also an acknowledgement that Highbar Technocrat Limited is an enabler of value creation for the ERP driven activities for function across the organization's landscape.

The certification guidelines within the SAP Outsourcing Operations Partner program framework accredits Highbar Technocrat Limited with four enterprise solutions:

* SAP S/4HANA Solutions Operations



* SAP Business Suite Solutions Operations

* SAP HANA Operations

* Hosting Operations

Mangesh Wadaje, (CEO & Director), Highbar Technocrat Limited said, "The successfully conducted audit and the certification accorded to Highbar Technocrat Limited, is a testament to the quality of our solutions and acts as a milestone that signifies our relentless pursuit of innovation for our customers. As an SAP Partner, our innovations in technology implementation for Indian & International infrastructure projects, concur with the global SAP standards."

Wadaje added that "This recognition, shall help Highbar Technocrat Limited to focus deeper on gigantic providing ERP solutions to global infrastructure projects likely to get into action, post-COVID."

For more details, kindly visit www.highbartechnocrat.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

