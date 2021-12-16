HiHi app became the lightest dating app in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HiHi is a product of Meotida Private Limited which is a homegrown online dating app, based in Bangalore, announced that the weight of the app is only 42Mb.

This is because the app doesn't collect a lot of data or information about users.

The app is made in such a way that it won't consume more space on your smartphone. HiHi has gained over 700k downloads since the app was released in the country. The app has won the hearts of the audiences in a short time.

HiHi is an app that is designed for young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships from their smartphones. They provide a platform where youngsters can find like-minded people with whom they can spend their life.

"There is an increase in returning users and in-app purchases. Previously, the app came up with three new features which were liked by the users. The two new features planned are audio and video calling. Through these features, one person can audio and video call their matches and learn more about the person, taking the relationship to the next step. This new feature also gives you the option to plan virtual dates with your matches. This will also make the interaction and bonding more interesting. In this pandemic situation, people prefer to take the dating process slowly, know the personalities of their matches and check how compatible they are with them," says the HiHi executive - Jitesh Bisht.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)