Himachal collected Rs 5,343 crore tax in 2022-23, up 19 pc

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's tax department collected Rs 5,343 crore during the just concluded financial year 2022-23, against an estimated Rs 5,130 crore the previous year.

The tax collection for 2022-23 is up by 19 per cent on a yearly basis, the Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise said in a press note on Saturday.

"The handsome growth in GST collections in 2022-23 has been result of strong vigilance maintained by the department on a number of fronts and capacity building of tax officers," the press note read.



The note said the department has verified 13 lakh e-way bills due to its strong presence on the road.

E-way bill is typically an electronic bill for the movement of goods on the road to be generated on a dedicated portal.

"The verification of e-way bills has resulted in a collection of Rs 8 crore by way of penalty. The department imparted training to 400 officers during the year covering different dimensions," the note said.

During 2022-23, the economic intelligence unit wing of the department of Himachal Pradesh detected 89 cases with GST implications of Rs 257 crore. (ANI)

