Himachal's GST collection for Feb rises 25 pc to Rs 377 cr

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): The collection of goods and services tax (GST) of Himachal Pradesh in February has registered an increase of 25 per cent with the collection of Rs 377 crore. The GST collections in the current financial year so far are up by 21 per cent. The excise and taxation department of the state on Wednesday said it collected Rs 4,933 crore till February 2023.



The handsome growth in GST collections during the current financial year is the result of strengthened enforcement alongside improved taxpayer compliances, the statement from the department said. It also said its sustained training effort has helped in the capacity building of the tax officers in a big way making enforcement activities more effective. It has trained around 450 tax officers recently.

The department has verified 12 lakh e-way bills during road checking conducted in the current financial year. It said it remains committed to improving voluntary compliances with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders.

"Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continues to be the focus areas for the department. The department is set to surpass the revenue target of Rs 5,130 crore fixed by the government for the current financial year," Yunus, IAS, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, said in the statement. (ANI)

