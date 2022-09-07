Himalayan celebrates Himalayan Day to support communities affected by melting Himalayan glaciers

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Himalayan, the premium mineral water brand from Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) portfolio with its strong brand credentials has partnered with the 'Ladakh Marathon' for the World's highest Ultra Marathon 'Himalayan Khardungla Challenge 2022'. With the objective of giving back to its source and supporting the cause of protecting local communities affected by melting Himalayan glaciers in the Ladakh region, the 72 Km run is slated to kick off on September 9, 2022, a day that is also celebrated as 'Himalayan Day'. The prestigious marathon expects widespread participation with attendance from a large number of marathon enthusiasts from all across the globe.

As part of this association, the brand has also released a video asking people to join them in taking a pledge and doing their bit towards reducing global warming to save the Himalayan communities.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYb2-_LIUCQ

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd., the liquid beverage arm of TCPL states, "Brand Himalayan is thrilled and honored to be associated with Ladakh Marathon for the 9th edition of the Himalayan Khardungla Challenge. We believe in giving back to our source which is the Himalayas and through this collaboration, we intend to do our bit for the local Himalayan farming community at Ladakh by helping them in the construction of a water reservoir. This will help the local communities who are heavily impacted by the melting of the glacier. We are doing this to make people aware of the plight of these people in the face of global warming in the hope that doing this will stimulate behavioral change."

Speaking on the partnership, Chewang Motup Goba, Founder and Race Director, Ladakh Marathon, said, "I am happy to be partnering with brand Himalayan for the 9th edition of Khardungla Challenge, one of the most challenging and World's highest race starting at 17,618 feet. The Marathon is a full member of AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). With this collaboration with Himalayan, we look forward to supporting a cause that deserves immediate attention and intervention. I am also convinced that the participants who come shall have a great experience and leave with timeless memories."



While various races take place around Leh the capital city of Ladakh, this Ladakh Marathon has for long been heralded as one of the most popular among them and has played a key role in putting Leh on the world marathon map. The race draws a massive crowd from India and worldwide.

Himalayan recently entered the premium honey and preserves categories with offerings sourced from the Himalayan belt like it's existing premium mineral water. This entry into packaged food segment further strengthens its provenance positioning by delivering minimally processed products sourced from the Himalayas to consumers to help them live an elevated life.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Tata Q and it has recently forayed into the premium Honey and Preserve category under its Himalayan brand. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs 12,425 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

