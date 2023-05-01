Hindustan Petroleum appoints KS Shetty as director for HR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharatna oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Monday said it appointed KS Shetty as director of human resources with effect from May 1.

The company said the appointment is for a period of five years. Prior to his appointment as director, KS Shetty was an executive director of human resources with the additional charge of the employee relations department.

Shetty is a gold medallist in human resource management from Andhra University and also a distinguished alumnus of the Swedish Institute, Stockholm, from where he completed his diploma in Sustainable Development in 2012. He has also completed his Advanced Management Program from MDI, Gurgaon or ESCP Europe Business School, Paris (2016).



Shetty is currently on the AIMA Core Committee on HR and also on the National Council of the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD). He is also on the Board of HPCL's wholly-owned subsidiary company effective from October 10, 2022.

He has over 25 years of experience in HR in various capacities at HPCL.

In his current role at HPCL, he is responsible for the entire gamut of HR functions ranging from talent acquisition, capability building, career and succession planning, etc. (ANI)

