Hindustan Petroleum Corp forays into petrochemical biz by launching HP Durapol

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Maharatna oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation on Thursday said it has made a foray into the petrochemical business through polymer marketing with the launch of polymer brand -- HP Durapol.



The Secretary for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pankaj Jain, launched the HPCL's first polymer brand in the presence of HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Push Kumar Joshi and senior officials from the ministry. They inaugurated the brand, logo, product brochure and package for the polymer products.

The statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said HP Durapol would cover various grades of high-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene and poly propylene. The company said it planned to start the pre-marketing of polymers.

The statement said this pre-marketing would be the pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL) products. According to the statement, HRRL is a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) and 2.4 mmtpa petrochemicals integrated complex. (ANI)

