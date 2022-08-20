Hindustan Salts a GOI Enterprise introduces the Rare and Rich Sambhar Lake Salt, "KSHAAR"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hindustan Salts Limited, A Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, introduced a new brand of lake salt KSHAAR on 15th Aug 2022, in India's 75th year of independence, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This alkaline lake salt, naturally embedded with iodine and 54 rich minerals has existed since time immemorial and consumed by locals. Hindustan Salts which mines this salt from Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, has now done value addition by self-iodisation through natural process and branded it as KSHAAR and introduced it in packaged form for the Indian market.

The salt has a pH of over 9.5, which gives it high alkalinity that lends several health benefits for consumers. The therapeutic values not only stem from its high alkaline index but also from the 54 minerals and self-iodised nature it is endowed with. KSHAAR salt thus enhances immunity and acts as a protective shield against illnesses.

Heavy Industries Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey in his congratulatory message to Hindustan Salts Ltd. said, "India has rich treasures of therapeutic salt in the Sambhar lake in Rajasthan and since time immemorial it has been consumed as well as used as base for making black salt prescribed by Ayurveda as an excellent Laxative for digestion. Government of India is proud to introduce this unique salt in large scale across India under the brand KSHAAR."

Cmde Kamlesh Kumar, CMD, Hindustan Salts Limited said, "KSHAAR will be India's or probably the world's most exquisite salt as it is mined only from a small section of the vast lake which has an exotic algae system that lends it a pink color. The salt is truly unique and organic as it is sundried for 9 to 12 months. It has a ph of 9.5 and is naturally embedded with iodine and 54 rich minerals that help metabolism and give several health benefits. All this make KSHAAR a truly positive and priceless salt."



KSHAAR has been launched in two variants, KSHAAR Lake Salt in crystal and powder form and KSHAAR Black Salt in crystal form. It will be available on Amazon as well as on its own website kshaar.com.

KSHAAR Lake Salt is extracted by naturally sun drying the salt water from a specific section of Sambhar lake for a period of 9 to 12 months. Unlike other common salts, KSHAAR does not undergo any chemical refining nor has any artificial iodine added. Its pH value of over 9.5 makes it the most alkaline salt in the world. Its naturally embedded iodine and 54 rich minerals help boost immunity, control acidity and provide several neurological and metabolism benefits.

KSHAAR Black Salt is prepared by adding Triphala (Amla, Baheda and Hirda) to KSHAAR Lake Salt and heating it at high temperatures to get black salt. This black salt is rich in iron and provides not just digestive benefits as prescribed by Ayurveda but also helps in anaemia and overall health.

Incorporated on 12th April 1958, Hindustan Salts limited is the only Central Government Public Sector Enterprise, engaged in extraction and production of salts from regions across the country like Sambhar in Rajasthan, Kharaghoda in Gujarat, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. The salt production from Sambhar lake, is managed by Sambhar Salts Limited, a subsidiary of Hindustan Salts Limited.

