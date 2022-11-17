Hipi Stunner is a super hit with Chapter 1 garnering 150+ million views and 35,000 entries, becoming the most successful fashion pageant in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hipi, India's leading short video platform, announced the end of Chapter 1 of Hipi Stunner with a total of 150+ million views and 35,000 video entries. The six-month-long pageant aims to recognize and honour six new-age style ambassadors who love to dress well and provide uber-cool fashion content. It offers a never-before-seen chance for style-conscious individuals, both men and women, to showcase their distinctive identities through the creation of style-related videos. The contestants demonstrate their love of fashion and social media and compete in two fashion styling and digital video creation tasks each month. Nikita Anand, Miss India Universe 2003, is presenting and judging the event.

With the contest mid-way, 3 Hipi Stunners are already in line to walk the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards and bag a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh. With Chapter 2 on the roll, three more winners will be chosen in the coming months.

Hipi Stunner August:

The Hipi Stunner August marked the beginning of the contest with two very interesting seasonal challenges; 'A Nostalgic Summer' and 'For the Moody Monsoon'. For the summer challenge, the contestants had to take inspiration from their childhood summer specials and put together three breezy summer outfits within a fortnight. The second challenge being monsoon-related followed a similar pursuit where the contestants had to showcase 5 monsoon trends to help the judges understand the contestants' sense of fashion trends, and the chosen winner would be a trendsetter.

Sneha Pundir, @Sneha_pundir_ on Hipi, a budding fashion influencer from Dehradun doing her Master's in Chemistry was crowned Hipi Stunner August by Nikita Anand in a very special coronation ceremony.

Hipi Stunner September:

With challenges like 'To the Star in You' and 'Repurpose with Style' under the belt, September's Stunner is where Hipi started to further spice up the challenges. The first challenge; 'To the Star in You' was designed to take the participants back to their childhood by picking up inspiration from their favourite actor or actress and creating an interesting look out of it. This challenge was introduced to allow the jury panel to gauge the fashion history knowledge of the contestants. The second challenge 'Repurpose with Style' directed the participants to make three stylish outfits, straight from their existing wardrobe, to create awareness about sustainable fashion, which is the need of the hour.



The winner of Hipi Stunner September was Santosh Yadav, @Santy_123 on Hipi, who is a fashion enthusiast and a student at Punjab University, Chandigarh pursuing MA in Political Science. She loves everything Bollywood and is planning to invest her 1 Lakh prize money in exploring her way into the fashion industry.

Hipi Stunner October:

October's Stunner was full of festivities, and glamour and rooted back to the traditional. Both the challenges of October, 'Festivities with a twist' and 'Celebrate like a Celeb' gave way for the contestants to dress up their best for the gala season. The first challenge directed the contestants to add their uniqueness to the otherwise typical ethnic attire. This contest was to help the entrants rediscover themselves and dress up for any occasion according to their personalities. The second challenge, 'Celebrate like a Celeb' explored their sense of staying up-to-date with what's big in the fashion world.

Navdeep Kaur, @komal.navdeepkaur on Hipi was crowned the Hipi Stunner October and is a proud mother of a 6-year-old from Odisha.

Prajna Dash, the Marketing Director of Hipi, commented, "The pageant has been a huge success, with overwhelming responses from across the country. We are encouraged by the positive influence it has created amongst various age groups, cultures and demographics. We hope Chapter 2 of Hipi Stunner will be received with more love and appreciation from all fashion lovers."

To know more, visit: https://www.hipi.co.in/stunner

Hipi is a leading short-form video destination that inspires creativity and passion. Made in India, Hipi has already become India's favourite short video platform for many talented creators. Hipi brings together moments of joy, inspiration, and discovery. The platform empowers brands and merchants to harness the power of storytelling and product discovery in an industry-changing, retail marketing environment.

The app can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store and can also be accessed on the web at: https://www.hipi.co.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

