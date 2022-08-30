Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel developed as an elite living destination in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Navi Mumbai is cited as the 'twin city' to Mumbai. The growth of the city is witnessing the 'Rise of Suburbia' phenomenon following the Covid pandemic led to disruption in the way of living. As Mumbai faces an acute shortage of open land, future developments gravitate towards peripheral towns. The Government's impetus on developing seamless infrastructure between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is intended to establish last-mile connectivity. This will enable the real estate industry to usher in the transformational era of the growth story. The region will have multiple developmental nodes along the transit corridor and boost holistic real estate development consisting of residential, commercial, and industrial.



The Covid pandemic marks an inflection point of shift in home buying patterns and preferences. The hybrid culture brewing up post-pandemic is fostering an integrated way of living bringing conveniences and comforts in proximity. Ease of living has emerged as a new mantra, where township development will take solid precedence in the real estate landscape. Homebuyers have developed a penchant for modern amenities, work in the vicinity, and a vibrant community in their surrounding ecosystem. Navi Mumbai being a curated city will offer a fine confluence of the right planning, right pricing, and right product.



Hiranandani Communities forayed into the Navi Mumbai market with the launch of its mega township project known as 'Hiranandani Fortune City' Panvel. The vast expanse of open land enabled Hiranandani group to shape its vision blueprint into one of the finest development offerings 'Comfortable Lifestyle'. The township is strategically located between the old Sion-Panvel highway and the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The project has delivered 1500+ apartments to its happy customers in its first sector, Garden Enclave. The ongoing sector 'Forest Enclave' is in process of customer handovers for its 8 towers on offer. Hence, the township offers a good mix of curated affordable to luxury products ranging from Studio, 1,2, 2.5, and 3 BHK. Fortune City truly epitomizes an assemblage of classic Hiranandani Homes befitting dream abodes of homebuyers.





Dr Niranjan Hiranandani- CMD- Hiranandani Communities opines that "Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel is thoughtfully crafted township ensuing refined way of living in nature's lap. The avant-garde social habitat is fabricated with elite educational, healthcare, recreational, and retail amenities to augment the standard of living. The boundless green covers, well-manicured landscaped, and aesthetic open expanse recreate the magic of serendipity living." Homebuyers are embracing wellness-infused lifestyles to reinforce a healthy and sustainable way of future living. Township is equipped and operational with contemporary facilities like childcare creche, spa and salons, yoga studio, and business centre to instill sublime customer experience. Hiranandani Homes are well-designed with efficient layouts, balcony decks, cross-air ventilation, natural light, and flexi spaces to befit new-age homebuyers' choice. Owning a dream home in this township will signify a 'Touch of Paradise' living.



He further said that "Hiranandani Fortune City township will augur well for both ends -users as well as investors. It offers an early mover advantage to reap long-term price appreciation along with steady rentals. The dual locational advantage of airport and seaport will transform the real estate landscape with an exponential growth story. Thus, Navi Mumbai is poised to be the new epicenter of economic growth with a slew of infrastructure driving decentralization of commercial real estate developments." The new development attracting investment and generating employment thrust will certainly redefine the skyline of Navi Mumbai. The elimination of long-haul commutes to congested city centres is attracting the right set of talent pool to relocate to the suburbs. This will spur an influx of professional workforce in the region that desires a comfortable life. Hence, Navi Mumbai real estate market will witness the development of affordable homes to cater to several potential homebuyers.



Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel township is the right bet for the aspirational homebuyers who reckon the quality of living in a well-balanced ecosystem. Today is the right time to buy a home in Panvel and contribute to the Navi Mumbai growth story.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

