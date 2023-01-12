Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel Township Is a Family Home Destination

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hiranandani Communities, a globally acclaimed real estate developer envisioned a blueprint to build 'a city within a city' colossal township spanning across 400 plus acreage of land in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The master plan of the known integrated township 'Hiranandani Fortune City' encompasses a cluster of statuesque high-rise residential towers, commercial spaces, high street retail, curated green foliage, vivid horticultural landscapes, and array of social and entertainment amenities to exemplify a vibrant community living. The phase-wise development is deftly performed to meet consumer demand.



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani - CMD-Hiranandani Communities mooted that, "Hiranandani Fortune City township is ideally located on the Mumbai-Pune highway, aptly situated on the IT corridor. The township is in proximity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport also auguring well for commercial spaces and tourism. The Mumbai Trans harbour link via Panvel- Chirle connector will facilitate quick access to South Mumbai in a shortened travel time. The doubling of rail corridor between Panvel-Karjat for passenger travel is put on fast track by the state government. This will help the township habitants with immediate access to railway stations like Chowk and Mohape for smooth travel. This compounded connectivity will foster real estate demand at Fortune City project already offering a great value proposition to homebuyers.



Hiranandani Fortune City, township in Panvel has successfully built 2.5 million sq. ft of residential space with over 2500 units delivered on receipt of the Occupation Certificate. The township offers an assorted range of homes from minimalist studios, 1,2,2.5,3, and 4BHK designed to cater the demand of affordable as well as aspirational homebuyer. The ambitious homeowners are taking possession to enjoy living in Hiranandani homes.



Hiranandani Fortune City township is a bedrock for experiencing holistic living with an enriched quality of life. Township has already delivered 2 million sq ft of commercial space with a world-class data centre to enjoy work near home comfort. The retail establishment in the township assists the residents with daily conveniences.





Hiranandani Foundation School has commenced its operation to impart quality education for shaping future minds. Residents can avail the best healthcare facilities to address their medical emergencies in nearby vicinity. Additionally, the township also houses child day care creche, yoga centre, spa and saloon, business centre and other desirable offerings which makes Fortune City township a conducive family home destination.



Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel is a vibrant township encircled by quaint western ghat hills that enriches air quality index for its natives. The 25 acres of lush green reserve forest adjoining the project site is under development. Township brims with ample open spaces, nursery, organic farm, quaint treehouse, treeline boulevards as a pivotal sustainable amenity. A 'wellness' infused lifestyle is well-knitted in the lap of nature to offer a sublime customer experience. It is a thoughtfully curated township, way ahead of its time to experience climate-conscious living.



Hence, the year 2023 makes it the right time to take the plunge and buy an ownership home at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel. It offers an early mover advantage due to its apt location on the rising economic corridor. Investment in the project developed by organized branded developers like Hiranandani Communities will ensure exponential growth curve scripted arguably by multiple favourable factors. Do visit the Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel township and join the Hiranandani family bandwagon.

