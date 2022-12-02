Hiranandani Parks, Chennai has successfully delivered 1 million sq. ft of villa plots

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Historically, owning a piece of land is valued as a tangible asset.

Land is a scarce commodity that experiences perennial appreciation.

The investment in the villa plot allows investors to diversify their investment portfolio as a low-ticket size tool. Investment in plots is a prudent decision that ensures better resale value and long-term returns.

The advantage of investing in premium villa plots is multifold due to clear titles without any encumbrances and transparent ownership augmenting its value proposition. The plotted development also attracts young investors to leverage flexibility in developing the villa for either self-use or exploring better rental avenues.

The vacant plot also attracts low property tax in comparison to vacant residential houses, which proves to be a thoughtful decision.

Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai offers an assorted range of residential villa plots known as Hiranandani Tierra. It is carved right in the centre of a vast integrated 360 acres township. The owners have the liberty to plan, design and build customized dream abode's befitting one's priorities and preferences.



The integrated township concept encompasses statuesque high-rise towers, operational commercial and retail outlets, proximity to the healthcare, CBSE school, a residential hostel, a clubhouse for entertainment, and an assemblage of sports activities that augment the 'quality of life' of the plot owners. The habitat township is brimming with privileged homeowners and continental expat tenants that exemplify a sustainable and well-balanced way of living.

According to Hiranandani Communities, a media spokesperson, "Hiranandani Parks, Chennai has successfully delivered over 1 million sq. ft of villa plots with nearly 70 per cent of registered sales. These premium plots are infra-ready with sizes varying from 1200-4000 sq. ft. Today, we also offer fast-moving retail plots as a value addition to the customers. Catering to the surge in market demand, Hiranandani Communities is gearing up for the launch of the third phase of plotted development around four lac sq. ft subject to the DTCP approvals in the coming quarters. The new launch will also include built-to-suit villa offerings to entice aspirational plot buyers."

Investment in residential plots has grown multifold since the pandemic outbreak in the wake of secured investment. The volume of land deals accorded a three-fold rise across key property markets with a moderate price hike of 5 to 10 per cent depending on variable factors like location, amenities, layouts, approvals, branded developers, etc.

The plotted developments in Hiranandani Parks are user-friendly investment assets with ready to register and RERA accredited. In the Chennai real estate market, the rates of residential plots prices grew at a CAGR of 18 percent between 2018-2021. Last year, Ambattur, Oragadam, Sriperumbudur, and Thaiyur witnessed maximum price appreciation in Chennai.

Hiranandani Group embodies the legacy of mega real estate development across geographies like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Noida, Pune, Chennai, etc. Precision engineering, quality assurance, innovative technology, and envisioned master planning are the growth levers for sustainable deliverables with proven track records.

The strong credit ratings depict the financial acumen and transparency in its business, operation, and outlook over four decades. The Group's natural diversification into the emerging asset class like data centers, warehousing, and industrial parks signifies its corroborated strength and global expertise. Exemplary customer experience aligns perfectly with the Group's consistent commitment towards offering unparalleled 'customer delight'.

