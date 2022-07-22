Hisense unveils its future ready 4K Google TV on Prime Day with exclusive offers

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Unleashing a fully featured go-to television in tune with the evolving times, Hisense, a global leader in consumer home appliances and electronics, has released its all-new futuristic Hisense A6H Series 4K Google TV starting from Rs. 29,990/- in India. The television will be launched on Prime Day with an exclusive offer of additional two years comprehensive warranty for a limited time period. Packed with features like Google TV which curates content based upon what you watch, one watchlist to add all your favourite content under one list even on the go from your mobile phone.



Unique features like Far Field Voice Control to operate your TV just with your voice without any hassle of remote. And advanced gaming feature like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which reduces latency to give you the advantage of instantaneous response and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to prevent screen tearing effect to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Another unique feature is the Remote finder which helps you to locate your TV remote when it is misplaced so that you don't have to go on a scavenger hunt to find your remote. With all these unique features the A6H caters to the customers' demands and provides a complete package of entertainment.

Stating on the upcoming launch, Rishi Tandon, COO of Hisense India said, "We at Hisense continue to invest in new technologies that brings unique offerings and convenience to our young generation consumers'. Our latest launch the A6H is a fully featured 4K Google TV that has a plethora of features like Far Field Voice Control, Remote Finder and Game Mode Plus. We are confident that these incredible feature sets will elevate the Indian consumers TV watching experience."

Hisense A6H Google TV's key features-

Google TV- The TV comes loaded with the latest operating system from Google which has all the latest features like content based upon what you watch. One watchlist to add all your favourite content directly from your phone anywhere anytime. Built-in Chromecast and full support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit.

Video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvbk5uCQgc0



Far-Field Voice Control - Get complete freedom to control your TV just with your voice without the need of TV remote. Bringing convenience and smart to a whole new level. Use voice commands to activate applications, control the volume and watch your favorite shows using just your voice.





Remote Finder - The A6H remote has a traceable tracker in the remote which allows consumer to locate the remote if it is misplaced within your home. No longer do you have to recall where you placed the remote last. Just activate the Remote Finder and the remote will call out to you with a series of audio tunes so that you could find it easily.



Game Mode Plus (ALLM, VRR, e-ARC)- This advanced feature set work together to provide a dynamic gaming experience, reducing the latency and jitter effect when gaming. The A6H is a right fit for your next-generation gaming consoles, thanks to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto-Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for a smooth gaming experience.



Dolby Vision & Atmos™ - Dolby Vision, brings content to life with darker darks, brighter brights and an unrivaled color spectrum. Dolby Atmos provides you right in the middle of the action with object-based audio with depth and clarity.

Floating Glass Display and Bezel-less Design- The A6H is not only feature-rich but also has design elements which makes it stand out like Floating Glass Display and Bezel-Less Design which uplifts the decor of the room.

Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top-quality products. It is known for its glorious 51 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, the USA, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5 per cent of its revenue back into R&D every year.

