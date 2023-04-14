Hitachi Cooling & Heating India's launches airHome series of air conditioners with smart features

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has come up with an all-new, the airHome series, a range of split air conditioners, outdoor units, and remote control, with innovative features to provide comfortable and efficient cooling.

The new airHome series contains three technologically advanced and high efficiency Inverter Split Air Conditioners series:

Yoshi-with Dual Platinum Panel, Yoshi is a 5 Star Inverter Air Conditioner series that is designed to meet your every need be it for Cooling, Comfort, or Aesthetics. Yoshi literally means 'One of the Best'.

iZen- with Dual Gold Panel, iZen is a 3 Star Inverter Air Conditioner series that is designed to Delight you with its numerous advanced features and unmatched looks.

iKasu- with Star White Colour iKasu is a 5 star and 3 star Smart Inverter Air Conditioner series that is designed to make your life comfortable and convenient and add to the aesthetics of your interiors with its minimalistic premium design.

Some of the advanced features of new inverter ACs by Hitachi Cooling & Heating India include:



Xpandable+

The brand's expandable ACs can increase their compressor's rotation per minute from standard rated RPM according to the actual ambient conditions outside and load requirements inside the room providing better performance than other non-tropical Inverter ACs.

AirCloud Home:

The airCloudHome feature is an intelligent technology that enables the Hitachi inverter split air conditioners to be controlled through a smartphone app. With airCloud Home customers can operate Hitachi air conditioners from anywhere, connecting to the cloud via WiFi. The app provides access to an unlimited number of air conditioning units for up to 20 users.

Functions include air conditioning settings (temperature setting, fan speed, airflow direction), weekly timer, and simple timer. More advanced features are the smart-fence enabling automatic AC operation based on the user's location and the energy cost estimator.

In addition, Hitachi airCloud Home is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers, enabling hand-free control of indoor comfort with voice command. airCloud Home is available with selected Hitachi air conditioner models. Availability varies per Hitachi air conditioner.

