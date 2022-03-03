Hivva Shah join hands with Live To Inspire to introduce sustainable development measures for the welfare of society

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/ATK): Live To Inspire has recently joined hands with Hivva Shah, 17 years young youth of India to inspire NGOs of the nation through the creative social initiative for building sustainable cities and communities with United First. The collaboration will benefit people who are affected by the pandemic and are looking ways for medical and financial assistance.

Since the pandemic has impacted several nations, they have started supporting the country with creative social initiatives in the collaborations of several NGOs in India. Hivva Shah, 17 years young youth of India is inspiring NGOs of the Nation through the creative social initiative for building sustainable cities and communities with United First since COVID19.

Since the pandemic has impacted several nations, she has started supporting the country with creative social initiatives in the collaborations of several NGOs in India. She has been inspired by her Father Chandresh Shah who is involved with various social organizations, servicing, and communities in the area of health care, education, religious organization, and schools. She says, 'My father, and my whole family have been my inspiration to start serving at this young age. Hivva is fond of various hobbies like Art ,Dancing ,Tennis etc. She added further: "I dream that every person in India lives dignified and sustainable living". Social initiatives are the first step towards the lofty dream. The first step of building sustainable cities and communities which every young youth of our country should take as a moral responsibility and serve every year at least 3-4 times to the people in need. Balancing is an art which she has mastered at her young age and she insists on the youth of this country too.



Hivva shah is a fascinating youngster of Ahmedabad who has started first working over the most sensitive social cause of supporting underprivileged people by providing them food through community kitchen, medicines, masks, and sanitizer initially when COVID19 was affecting the Nation. The urge of serving got boosted when she initiated her second social drive of Plantable pencil which she executed over 15 states and 2 UT with Live to Inspire trust. Starting from scratch she executed the first social activity in which from fundraising to execution was done by her which was entirely based on Goal 13: Climate Actions of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals India 2030

Hivva and United first with the support of Teamex Edu have set a vision of adopting 50,000 students and providing them with the best quality digital education. More than 25000 minutes of high-quality courses time available for young students to become equipped with practical skills, which include - Microsoft office, C programming, java programming, AutoCAD, English learning modules, animation, mobile programming, security, working online, operating system guides, database, useful computer skills, online services, business skills.

Being inspired by the life of her Father, she feels that a gesture of generosity by any means gives her joyousness and magnifies her intent to strive for the betterment of people. She also feels that books are the best friend to grow wisdom in young life. Hivva spends most of her time in learning, creatively experimenting with things, exploring sports. Hivva is inclined to set a new benchmark in her life through continuously focusing on investing at the right time at the right place to grow faster than her age.

With a vision to leave a mark in society, she is constantly working towards developing herself and parallel to it serving the society And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with her work all around the world.

