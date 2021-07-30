HMD launches new and improved 3-way Stop Cock - Dispoway

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has introduced a new and improved 3-way Stop Cock - Dispoway for infusing more than one fluid at a single time.

This new and advanced Stop Cock is made with medical-grade polycarbonate, polypropylene and polyethylene.

3-way Stop Cocks are quite popular in the healthcare industry as they help in continuous transfusion of intravenous blood, medication and blood derivatives at the same time. Dispoway by HMD, however, comes with some modifications that make it an easy-to-use leak-proof product and give healthcare workers better control while infusing fluids.

The Stop Cock has one male Luer lock with a rotator and two female ports. As a result, the flow of liquids is smooth and the fit is secure. The low dead space design prevents any kind of leakage from occurring.



"Although 3-way Stop Cocks are already available in the market, what gives HMD Dispoway an edge is the use of lipid-resistant materials. Lipids and other volatile solutions can cause micro-cracks in the material that is used for making Stop Cock. HMD has spent a great amount of time designing a product that is durable and highly resistant to the damage done by volatile solutions. So far, we have been receiving great response from the market and our manufacturing facility is geared up to meet the increasing demand of Dispoway over the coming months," said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, HMD Ltd.

In addition to being Lipid resistant, Dispoway has a rotation flow channel that makes it different from similar products available in the market. The flow channel has steps enabling the user to control and confirm the movement to a specific location. Dispoway has a shelf life of 5 years from the date of manufacturing.

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. is one of the top five manufacturers of syringes and needles across the globe. Founded in 1957, HMD Ltd. also manufactures high-quality medical devices such as scalpels, scalp vein sets, surgical blades, safety I.V. and blood collection systems.

Over the years, HMD has gained recognition as a brand that specializes in innovating new and improved products that ensure the safety of patients and healthcare workers. The company has more than 3500 people employed across seven plants in India and deals primarily in markets in the USA, India, Europe and the Middle East. HMD was honoured with the 6th Medgate Today Award (MT), India's most sought-after award in the health sector.

