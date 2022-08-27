hmtv and The Hans India honored 75 doctors from across the country in the first-of-its-kind '75 Under 75' event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): For the first time, approximately 75 eminent doctors from across India were honoured at the '75 Under 75 Doctors' event hosted by Hyderabad Media Television (hmtv) and The Hans India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The doctors were honoured for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and for curing a large number of sick people.

At the glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana's Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru felicitated all the 75 doctors from government and private hospitals with the '75 Under 75' titles.

For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, hmtv and The Hans India organized a special title function to honour 75 renowned doctors from various medical fields with the title '75 Under 75' in recognition of their services to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The 75 Under 75 titles represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases.

Harish Rao Tanneru, Telagana's Health Minister, said, "hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility. It was overwhelming for me to witness 75 doctors from various states being felicitated with the title for their hard work and dedication."

Harish Rao praised the efforts of doctors from private and government hospitals who worked around the clock during COVID-19 to save as many lives as possible and assist people in need. "During the pandemic, doctors and health workers put their lives in danger and were separated from their families for months." All this was done to help the patients and save their lives. We are grateful for your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering support for patients during the pandemic." Rao informed that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao has done serious efforts to strengthen the medical sector in Telangana in the last eight years. "There were 17,000 beds in the hospitals in 2014, which increased to 27,000 beds. The government has provided oxygen facilities for all hospital beds".

"The three-tier system in Telangana hospitals has been upgraded to five-tier," Harish Rao added. The government is working to establish a medical college and a nursing college in each Telangana district. In addition, the government intends to increase the number of MBBS seats from 850 to 3,740. Telangana has become a medical tourism hub, with a large number of patients coming from other countries for treatment."

G.Ranjith Reddy MP graced the event as Guest of Honor.

"This was our small contribution to encourage deserving doctors from private and government hospitals across the country for their exemplary services rendered during the pandemic," said Lakshmi Rao, CEO of hmtv. "hmtv and The Hans India will continue their social service by honouring the nation's unsung heroes who help people in various ways."

hmtv 75 under 75 Event was powered by Sravani Hospitals - Madhapur, Associate Sponsor - Metro Care Hospitals, Digital & PR Partner - Digital Connect, Hyderabad.

Here is the List of Doctors Awarded with hmtv 75 under 75 Title:

1. Dr Raja Rao - Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital

2. Dr B. Bhaskar Rao - MBBS, DNB - Cardiothoracic Surgery

3. Dr M. V. Rao - MBBS, MD - General Medicine, General Physician, Internal Medicine

4. Dr Gopichand Mannam - MBBS, FRCS - General Surgery

5. Padma Shri Dr Manjula Anagani - MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology

6. Dr K V V N Raju - MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Surgical Oncology

7. Dr.B. Nagendra - General Surgeon, Superintendent, Osmania Hospital

8. Dr R V Prabhakara Rao - MBBS, DA, PGDHHM, PGDMLS - CEO, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital

9. Dr Mahaboob Khan - Superintendent, Government chest hospital

10. Dr A. V. Gurava Reddy - MBBS, DNB, M.Ch - Orthopaedics, FRCS - Trauma & Orthopedic Surgery, Sunshine Hospitals

11. Dr G V Rao - Chief of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals

12. Dr Srinivasulu Talacheru - MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine), Sravani Hospitals

13. Dr Mohana Vamsy CH - MBBS, DNB, MCh - Surgical Oncology, FRCS - General Surgery, Diploma in Laparoscopy

14. Dr Vunnam Krishna Prasad Rao - MD (Pediatrics), Fellowship in Neonatology (Australia) Managing Director, Ankura hospital for women & children

15. Dr Sathya Sindhuja - Chakrasiddh, Holistic Healing

16. Dr Rajah V Koppala - MBBS, MD - Radio Diagnosis Interventional Radiologist

17. Dr Ashwini Annam - MBBS, MD, DGO, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Sravani Hospitals

18. Dr P Ranganadham - Senior Neurosurgeon

19. Dr Kishore B Reddy - MBBS, D.Ortho, MS(Ortho), FBST, FMSO, DTB (Musculo Skeletal Oncology)

20. Dr Vinodh Madireddy - MBBS, DNB (Radiation Oncology) FRCR - Director of Radiation Oncology, Medicover Hospitals

21. Dr G.J. Benjamin - Senior Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital

22. Dr.A. Zakir Ali - MBBS, DNB (Nuclear Medicine)

23. Dr Sharath Chandra Reddy - MCh - Plastic Surgery, MRCS (UK), MS - General Surgery, MBBS

24. Dr Bhargavi Arun. R - MBBS, MD (Pediatrics) New Born Specialist, Metro Care Hospitals

25. Dr Veda Prakash Gowda - MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, DNB - Orthopaedic Surgery, MRCS (UK), FRCS - Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery

26. Dr Rakesh Reddy - MBBS MD [Internal medicine] Consultant physician

27. Dr Jayini P Rammohen - MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedist

28. Dr Manoj Kumar Singh - MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DNB - General Medicine, DM - Neurology, Neurologist

29. Dr Naveen Chettupalli - MBBS, DNB - Paediatrics - Sravani Hospitals

30. Dr AGK Ghokle - MS, MCH (CMC VELLORE ), DNB, SMP (IMC) Dsc (HONS) Apollo Hospitals

31. Dr Rinki Tiwari - Founder & Clinical Director, Origin Fertility clinic & research center

32. Dr Sushma Peruri - MS FISCP Consultant General, Laparoscopic and Colorectal Surgeon, Sravani Hospitals

33. Dr Sudhir Davala - MBBS, DNB Family Medicine (MRCGP International), Leela Multispeciality Hospitals



34. Dr Rooma Sinha - MBBS, MD DNB, FICOG &MICOG, PGDMLS, MNAMS Apollo Hospitals

35. Dr Prasad Neelam - MBBS, MS,M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology, Sravani Hospitals

36. Dr Siva Nagini Yalavarthi - BDS, MDS - Prosthodontics Implantologist, Prosthodontist

37. Dr Naresh Kumar Gajjala - MBBS, MS, M Ch (Neurosurgery), FNES, FNR Consultant Neurosurgeon, TX Hospitals

38. Dr S Mahesh Kumar - BAMS, MD - Ayurveda Medicine, Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda

39. Dr Imron Subhan - Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals

40. Dr Divyasree P - MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Venerology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist

41. Dr Annapurna, Founder and Medical Director, Arshi Skin and Hair Clinics

42. Dr Nanda Kishore - BPTH - BPT, MPTH - MPT, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy.

43. Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli M.S., M.Ch (Surgical Oncology), FIAGES, PDCR

44. Dr Suma Prasad - MBBS, DGO, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Infertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn)

45. Dr Pottabathula Vinod Kumar - MBBS, MD PEDIATRICS, FELLOWSHIP IN NEONATOLOGY (PGPN, BOSTON USA)

46. Dr Shankar - Superintendent Fever Hospital, Hyderabad

47. Dr B Lakshmi Divya "MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist

48. Dr Madhu Varanasi - BHMS, Osmania, Homeopathy

49. Dr C. Chandra Sekhar - Vascular & Endo Vascular surgeon, DNB, FIVS, MCH

50. Dr Naresh Dude - MBBS DNB, Consultant Pulmonologist, TX Hospitals

51. Dr Anjaneyulu Reddy - MBBS, MS Orthopedic fellowship

52. Dr Karri Swamy - MBBS, MD, Radiology

53. Dr Linga Raju - Addl Director, Ayush

54. Dr Vijaya Deepika - MD, MBBS, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist

55. Dr Rahul V Chetan - MBBS, MCh - Urology, Urologist

56. Dr Maalavika Appasani - MS OBGYN Consultant Aesthetic & Functional Gynaecologist

57. Dr Jalaja Senior - Gynaecologist, Additional Superintendent, King Koti Hospital

58. Dr Hari Priya - Superintendent - Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad

59. Dr N Sudhakar Rao - CONSULTANT ENDOCRINOLOGIST

60. Dr Deepthi Devarakonda - MS Gen Surgery, Mch Plastic Surgery Consultant aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon Eternelle Aesthetics

61. Dr P.S.S. Mounika - Emergency medicine

62. Ln. Dr. Kommu Shankar Rao - MBBS, Osmania

63. Dr Mohammad Fazalunnisa - MBBS, DGO, Clinical head Hira fertility center

64. Dr Sunitha - Sr Gynaecologist, King Koti Hospital

65. Dr Venkata Subbiah Clinical Psychologist, Errgadda Mental Hospital, Hyderabad

66. Dr Ram Singh - General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital

67. Dr Ravi Kumar - HOD & Prof Dept of Paediatrics Niloufer Hospital

68. Dr Dandepu Baswanandam - BHMS, (OSM) MD Homeo Physician

69. Dr Jay Krishna - RMO Gandhi Hospital

70. Dr Venkat - DMHO, Hyderabad

71. Dr Ramesh - Professor of General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital

72. Dr Muralidar Babi - MBBS MD (CMC Vellore), Assistant professor, Cardiac Rehab Specialist, ESIC Medical College hospital Sanathnagar

73. Dr K.S.Chandra Shekar Reddy - RMO, Deputy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Hyderabad

74. Dr Sowjanya - Sr. Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital

75. Dr U. Saikiran - MS Ortho, Sri Gayathri Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Nizamabad

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

